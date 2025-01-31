5 biggest 2025 Pro Bowl snubs feat. Kerby Joseph

The 2025 Pro Bowl is due to take place this weekend and the NFL's best players will be celebrated with a series of contests throughout the weekend. Making the Pro Bowl is an important achievement for many athletes, as they're voted into the Bowl by players, coaches and fans.

Players voted to the 2025 Pro Bowl include the likes of Saquon Barkley and Ja'Marr Chase, who have earned their inclusion, but some of the stars of the 2025 season will be missing this weekend. Here's a look at some of the big names who did not make the Pro Bowl this year.

5 biggest 2025 Pro Bowl snubs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - RB Kyren Williams, L.A. Rams

RB Kyren Williams - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rams star running back Kyren Williams missed out on a Pro Bowl selection despite putting up career-highs in both yards and touchdowns. Williams gained 1,481 total yards and 17 total TDs across the regular season and playoffs in what was an excellent season for both Williams and the Rams who won the NFC West.

Trending

Expand Tweet

#4 - CB Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs

NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Kansas City Chiefs star CB Trent McDuffie has established himself as one of the best corners in the NFL, but missed out on a Pro Bowl vote for the second straight season despite once again being named All-Pro. McDuffie has become a lockdown corner, and his 83.1 PFF grade is third amongst all cornerbacks in the NFL, making his Pro Bowl omission a huge surprise.

#3 - DT Zach Allen, Denver Broncos

NFL: 2025 Pro Bowl snubs - Source: Imagn

A pivotal part of an excellent Broncos defense, DT Zach Allen can count himself unlucky to miss out on the Pro Bowl. Allen had 8.5 sacks, 51 pass rush wins and his 16% pass rush win rate is third amongst all players at his position. He was also voted as an All-Pro this year, making his Pro Bowl snub even more puzzling.

#2 - WR Puka Nacua, L.A. Rams

NFL: 2025 Pro Bowl snubs - Source: Imagn

If Puka Nacua hadn't missed time through injury, he'd definitely be in the Pro Bowl voting. Nacua only played in 11 games but still put up excellent numbers. He was targeted on 40% of his routes on his way to amassing 990 yards and three TDs on 79 receptions.

His yards per route run (3.7) is well ahead of teammate Cooper Kupp's tally when he won the triple crown with his insane 2021 season when he nearly hit 2,000 yards.

Expand Tweet

#1 - S Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions

NFL: 2025 Pro Bowl snubs - Source: Imagn

Lions safety Kerby Joseph led the NFL in interceptions and was voted first-team All-Pro but somehow missed out on the Pro Bowl. Unfortunately for Joseph, the Pro Bowl only allows for one free safety per conference and he missed out in favor of Packers S Xavier McKinney.

Expand Tweet

However, stats proved Joseph was more productive than McKinney as Joseph had nine interceptions and 11 passes defensed to McKinney's seven and 10 respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.