5 Biggest free agency deals in NFL history

NFL Free Agency is where people often assume that only average or below-average players will be available. However, there is great value to be found in free agency. We look at some of the biggest names that have moved into free agency, in no particular order, and the impact they have had on their new teams.

Blockbuster Free Agency Deals

#1 - Tom Brady, 2020, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The most recent example and perhaps the one with the most immediate impact. In case you have been living under a rock for the past year and a half, Tom Brady entered free agency in 2020 after spending two decades with the New England Patriots. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl in his very first season with them.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/tom-brady… Tom Brady on teams that passed on him during free agency: "I think what you realize is that there's not as many smart people as you think" Tom Brady on teams that passed on him during free agency: "I think what you realize is that there's not as many smart people as you think"



nfl.com/news/tom-brady… https://t.co/8yXGCu6WrO

#2 - Peyton Manning, 2012, Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning was let go by the Indianapolis Colts following a serious neck injury, after which he entered free agency in 2012. Still, he was very much in demand and chose to join the Denver Broncos. Over there, he set the record for most touchdowns in a season and reached two Super Bowls, winning one. Not too bad for a free agent!

#3 - Kurt Warner, 2005, Arizona Cardinals

Kurt Warner is not just the king and patron saint of undrafted free agents, nor is he a shabby free agent either. He was already a Super Bowl champion when he arrived in Arizona and revitalized the fortunes there. While he could not carry them all the way, the Cardinals reached the Super Bowl for the first time in six decades with him.

#4 - Drew Brees, 2006, New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees is another player who came to the New Orleans Saints in free agency. Originally, Brees played for the San Diego Chargers, who decided to draft his potential replacement in Philip Rivers. He left the organization, entered free agency and joined the New Orleans Saints. He has since set a host of personal records and won a Super Bowl with the franchise.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "Drew Brees is the greatest free agency signing in the history of the NFL. Drew Brees saved football in the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana." @getnickwright reacts to Brees' retirement after 20 seasons: "Drew Brees is the greatest free agency signing in the history of the NFL. Drew Brees saved football in the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana."



— @getnickwright reacts to Brees' retirement after 20 seasons: https://t.co/jpUSE7hXga

Also Read

#5 - Reggie White, 1993, Green Bay Packers

To end this list, we go all the way back to the very first free agency. Reggie White was on the board and the Green Bay Packers snapped him up. As a leader of the defense, he set the platform for Brett Favre and the rest of the offense to go and win matches. During his time with the Packers, he won a Super Bowl and set them on a winning trajectory.

Edited by Henno van Deventer