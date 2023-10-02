5 biggest losses in Bill Belichick’s coaching career feat. 38-3 loss vs Dallas Cowboys

Is the end nigh for Bill Belichick's tenure as coach of the New England Patriots?

On Sunday, the six-time Super Bowl champions suffered a devastating 38-3 loss at the Dallas Cowboys. The main talking point had been running back Ezekiel Elliott's homecoming, but events soon transpired that would change the narrative.

Quarterback Mac Jones was intercepted twice, with one returned for a touchdown, and lost a fumble that was also taken to the endzone. He was benched for Bailey Zappe, but it was too little too late.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As it turns out, this is not the first majorly embarrassing loss of Belichick's career.

5) 21-24 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-96 regular season

Browns vs Jaguars

The final scoreline might have been close, but this game carries some ignominious history.

Most (if not all) expansion teams have a terrible first season as they try to adjust to their surroundings, and the 1995 Jacksonville Jaguars were no different. However, on the final gameday, they achieved something no rookie franchise had done: sweep a divisional opponent.

Bill Belichick's Cleveland Browns were at the receiving end of that "honor", concluding a tumultuous season that began unraveling when owner Art Modell announced their relocation to Baltimore. A month after the game, he was fired.

4) 14-33 vs Baltimore Ravens, 2009-10 Wild Card Round

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots - Wild Card Round

When it comes to playoff games, no one has been as successful as the New England Patriots. Their six Super Bowl titles can attest to that.

However, there have been times when Bill Belichick saw his players crumble at the biggest stage possible. This is one of them.

In the first quarter alone, Tom Brady lost the ball thrice, which the Baltimore Ravens happily converted into 24 points, mostly from Ray Rice.

3) 6-33 vs San Francisco 49ers, 2020-21 regular season

San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots

Thw year 2020 marked a new era for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Tom Brady was gone, having taken his talents to Southwest Florida, so Cam Newton was brought in to be the new offensive leader.

In Week 7, the Patriots welcomed back Brady's former one-time backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who by then was having a career renaissance with the San Francisco 49ers.

However, what was expected to be an emotional game turned ugly. Jeff Wilson simply overran the hosts with three rushing touchdowns, which more than compensated for Garoppolo's scoreless night.

2) 0-31 at Buffalo Bills, 2003-04 regular season

Asante Samuel tries to tackle Sammy Morris

After missing the playoffs in 2002, the New England Patriots went on a cutting spree, headlined by top safety Lawyer Milloy, who later joined the Buffalo Bills.

That caused massive doubts over Bill Belichick's ability to manage his roster, and they were initially seemingly proven right when the Patriots got shut out in Orchard Park.

Tom Brady had a miserable outing, throwing four interceptions and allowing two sacks, one of them from Milloy himself. It's still the legend's worst margin of defeat as a Patriot.

1) 3-38 at Dallas Cowboys, 2023-24 regular season

New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys

Of course, no list of biggest Patriots defeats would be replete without mentioning the disaster that occurred on Sunday night.

Mac Jones throwing no touchdowns? Check. Two turnovers turned into touchdowns? Check. Ezekiel Elliott getting shut down by his old pals? Check. Top linebacker (and key defender) Matthew Judon suffering a potentially season-ending biceps injury? Check again.

The only saving grace for Belichick was that it occurred in enemy territory, so he at least can try to say, "What happened there hopefully stays there."