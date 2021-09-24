5 biggest names who won't play in NFL Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season is upon us, and the regular season's physical grind is taking its toll on players all over the league. Injuries happen, more so in a brutal game like football. Several teams are battling injuries to key players in the early part of the season. Here are some players that won't take the field in Week 3.

Big players that may not play in Week 3.

1 - Odell Beckham

Transcendent wideout Odell Beckham hasn't played in the NFL regular season yet. After suffering a debilitating injury in 2020, the Browns are easing him back into the grind. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was coy on the receiver's status for Week 3, and Beckham himself offered a trite 'we'll see' when reporters asked him about his status for the game against the Bears.

The Browns need a fully healthy Beckham in the late stages of the season. They shouldn't require him to beat the Bears. It's all about load management for Beckham in this part of the year, and he won't play in Week 3.

2 - Brandon Brooks

The Eagles stalwart and fan-favorite is now out for eight weeks because of a pectoral injury. Brooks was one of the lynchpins in the Eagles' Superbowl winning season.

His injury leaves a big hole on an offensive line lacking depth—Jalen Hurts and his Eagles battle the Cowboys in Week 3. The Eagles will feel Brooks' absence in a big divisional rivalry game.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Eagles OL Brandon Brooks is believed to have suffered an injury to his pec, source said. He’ll have an MRI to determine how serious the ailment is: Is it a full tear or just a strain? #Eagles OL Brandon Brooks is believed to have suffered an injury to his pec, source said. He’ll have an MRI to determine how serious the ailment is: Is it a full tear or just a strain?

3 - Carson Wentz

The former second overall pick went down at the end of the Colts' game against the Rams. With the game on the line, Frank Reich and his staff kept Wentz on the sideline.

Wentz hasn't practiced at all this week, and his status for Week 3 is in peril. Jacob Eason is the likely Week 3 starter as Wentz battles a lower leg injury.

Zak Keefer @zkeefer Out at Colts practice. Only see two QBs going— Eason and Hundley.



No sign of Braden Smith.



Xavier Rhodes has returned. Out at Colts practice. Only see two QBs going— Eason and Hundley.



No sign of Braden Smith.



Xavier Rhodes has returned.

4 - Ben Roethlisberger

Veteran quarterback Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral injury. At his age, these injuries are much harder to return to now that Roethlisberger is older, and his body has been punished much. Roethlisberger didn't participate in practice, and his status for the Week 3 game against the Bengals is in doubt.

Roethlisberger is a warrior and he'll want to play; however, an injured pec muscle may impact his already limited ability to throw. It'd be huge for the Steelers if he didn't play in Week 3.

5 - DeShon Elliott

Ravens cornerback DeShon Elliott will surely miss the game against the Lions. He is dealing with a concussion and hasn't practiced so far this week. His match is perfect for the way the Ravens like to play defense.

If he misses out, and most people expect him to miss out, it leaves an already thin cornerback room even more short-handed.

