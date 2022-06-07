5 biggest upsets of the 2021 NFL season

The 2021 NFL season was one of the most exciting of all-time, with many of the big hitters making deep playoff runs, including the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. However, for all the expected strong franchises we usually see do well week-to-week, there were just as many upsets across the league last season.

We all love to see upsets, as they remind us that nothing is ever guaranteed in the NFL, and you have to play at 100% each week, or you won’t come away with a win. Here are five of the biggest upsets from the 2021 season.

5 NFL 2021 season upsets

#5 - New York Jets 34-31 Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets

The New York Jets came into this October matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with low expecations, especially when an injury to starting quarterback Zach Wilson saw relative unknown Mike White start. He, however, balled out. White passed for 405 yards and completed 37 passes, the most in a player's first start in NFL history, as the Jets overcame the Bengals 34-31.

"Mike is fantastic," coach Robert Saleh said. "He's poised. He showed it all throughout camp, all throughout OTAs, that he deserves to be one of those guys, and obviously he showed it today."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

What made this upset even more improbable was the fact that, the previous week, the Cincinnati Bengals had trounced the Baltimore Ravens 41-17.

#4 - Baltimore Ravens 17-41 Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Speaking of the Bengals and Ravens' clash in October 2021, that was also up there with the biggest upsets of the season. Despite both teams starting the year well, it was expected, by most NFL fans, that the Ravens would continue their five-game winning streak, which had begun in week two.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

However, Cincinnati steamrolled them, with both Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase balling out. Burrow had 416 passing yards, and Chase had 201 receiving yards, as the Ravens had no answer to Cincy’s high-powered offence.

5 NFL 2021 season upsets

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars 26-11 Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts simply needed a win in their 2021 week 18 matchup against the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars to secure their entry to the AFC playoffs. Jaguars fans showed up to the game in clown masks to protest owner Shad Khan’s decision to keep Trent Baalke on as general manager, but that couldn’t stop Jacksonville from crushing the Colts’ playoff dream.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Trevor Lawrence had his best NFL game thus far, passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns, as the Jags limited stud running back Jonathan Taylor to just 77 yards. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz also didn’t come up clutch, only passing for 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Jaguars ran out 26-11 winners.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

theathletic.com/3218092/2022/0… #Colts owner Jim Irsay on the Week 18 loss to the #Jaguars : “No disrespect to Jacksonville, but I mean, they’re the worst team in the league. I mean, if you play well for the first quarter, they’re (probably) looking to go to the locker room, you know?” #Colts owner Jim Irsay on the Week 18 loss to the #Jaguars: “No disrespect to Jacksonville, but I mean, they’re the worst team in the league. I mean, if you play well for the first quarter, they’re (probably) looking to go to the locker room, you know?”theathletic.com/3218092/2022/0…

Arizona Cardinals v Detroit Lions

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The 10-3 Arizona Cardinals were the 13-point favorites coming into this matchup in late December 2021 against the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Despite being huge underdogs, the Lions were excellent, blowing out the Cardinals 30-12.

Detroit never fell behind in this game, and became just the third team to keep the Cardinals to fewer than 23 points all season.

The Lions also made NFL history, becoming just the third team in league history to beat the team with the best record, while having the NFL’s worst record.

NFL Research @NFLResearch The 10-3 Cardinals lost to the 1-11-1 Lions



This is the 3rd time since 1970 that a team w/ the NFL's worst record beat a team w/ the best record (incl tied records), min. 8 gms each



The prev. 2 teams to lose — 1995 Cowboys & 2004 Patriots — went on to win Super Bowl that season The 10-3 Cardinals lost to the 1-11-1 LionsThis is the 3rd time since 1970 that a team w/ the NFL's worst record beat a team w/ the best record (incl tied records), min. 8 gms eachThe prev. 2 teams to lose — 1995 Cowboys & 2004 Patriots — went on to win Super Bowl that season

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars 9-6 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars

Arguably the biggest upset of the 2021 NFL season came when the much-fancied Buffalo Bills fell 9-6 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had possibly his worst game of the season, passing for 264 yards and two interceptions, as he and the Bills were unable to score a touchdown all game.

The Bills were 5-2 and looking to top the AFC, while the Jaguars had only won one game all year prior to this shocking result.

"I was just looking on their sideline, and one thing I know is, I was like, ‘They don't have the same energy as us,'" Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin said. "If you feel like one team deserved this win, it's us, but you've got to believe that."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far