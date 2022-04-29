5 biggest NFL Draft Day trades of all-time

The NFL Draft is a time of opportunity for every single team in the league. The draft order is set ahead of time, but as fans know, it is subject to change very fast. Trades happen every year that involve established players, along with draft capital used on potential future stars.

Not all trades end up amounting to much. However, some stand out in the history of the NFL Draft because of how they changed the landscape of the league. So, here is a list of the five biggest NFL Draft Day trades:

New England Patriots

#5 - Patriots acquire Randy Moss

This shocking deal came during the 2007 NFL Draft. The then-Oakland Raiders wanted nothing to do with Randy Moss and were looking to dump him to another team. This was an elite receiver who was already one of the best the game had ever seen.

Naturally, Bill Belichick was able to swoop in and make a deal. So did it cost a large ransom? No, as the New England Patriots got their star receiver for a measly fourth-round pick. Moss showed up that year and posted a record 23 touchdowns, proving the Raiders totally blew it in the deal.

Eli Manning

#4 - Chargers and Giants swap quarterbacks

The 2004 NFL Draft has gone down in history because of the quarterbacks selected. Eli Manning went No. 1 overall and had a legendary career with the New York Giants. Yet, fans cannot forget that he was drafted by the San Diego Chargers.

This came after Manning made it clear that he did not want to play for that franchise. Thus, the Giants agreed to draft Philip Rivers and the two teams swapped quarterbacks.

Manning went on to win two Super Bowls with the Giants, while Rivers had a long and successful run that never ended with a title. Would things have been different if he had played in New York? This blockbuster trade keeps that question as a hypothetical forever.

Julio Jones was a Pro Bowler by 2012

#3 - The Julio Jones trade

The Cleveland Browns were in a perfect position to draft Julio Jones in 2011. They were on the clock at No. 6 overall and he was sitting right there for the taking. Instead, they swung a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, who moved all the way up from No. 27 overall. They included a haul of picks, including a 2012 first-rounder.

The fact Atlanta wanted to trade up should have been a sign for the Browns. However, Cleveland made the deal and Jones was a Pro Bowler by 2012. He is known as one of the best receivers of his era and has been an All-Pro five times.

#2 - Jerome Bettis heads to Pittsburgh

The St. Louis Rams made a bold decision in 1996 to allow a young Jerome Bettis to seek a trade. The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped at the opportunity and pulled off a coup, landing him for a second and a fourth-round pick.

He went on to become a Steelers legend, winning a Super Bowl with the team before hanging up his cleats for good. Bettis could have been a game-changer for the Rams as they chased titles with Kurt Warner under center. Instead, they let him go for practically nothing very early in his career.

#1 - 49ers move up for Jerry Rice

NFL history could have been different if the San Francisco 49ers did not get their guy in Jerry Rice. The team was fresh off a Super Bowl title when the 1985 NFL Draft rolled around, but they wanted Rice.

This saw them move up to No. 16 overall to get him and the rest is history. He spent 15 years with the franchise and was a superstar right from the start.

Like with other teams on this list, the 49ers didn't care about the cost when trading up. They wanted their top prospect and it paid off with Super Bowl glory on multiple occasions.

