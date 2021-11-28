5 biggest NFL on-field brawls of all-time

The NFL is a physical league. Football is almost like a structured brawl if you come to think of it with a line of scrimmage across which you jostle. But there are players who are not happy with such arrangements and want fights of their own. Such players precipitate brawls, which causes the fight to spill all over the pitch. We define brawls here as not just two players from opposing teams fighting, but when a melee ensues.

In the NFL, there have been many such brawls. Thankfully, no one has ever seriously got hurt in them. In fact, a case can be made that the brawls added to the passion and fanaticism of the game and showed the fans how much their teams cared. While it is difficult to categorize the best brawls of all time, someone has to give it a shot and we did.

Top NFL Brawls of all time

#5 - St. Louis Rams versus New York Giants, 2014

Odell Bekham Jr. may now be playing with the Los Angeles Rams, but when with the New York Giants, he was the catalyst for a huge brawl between the St. Louis iteration of the franchise and his team. To be fair to him, a lot of smack had already been spoken about during the game, but he was the one who fanned the embers.

After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, he celebrated in front of an opposition player. Alec Ogletree, of the Rams, did not take it lying down and in the second quarter, he smashed Odell Beckham Jr. over the sidelines with a late hit, causing him to kick out at Ogletree. That sparked a free-for-all, with Damontre Moore and Preston Parker of the Giants ejected for punching, along with William Hayes of the Rams. Nine players in total were fined for the brawl.

#4 - Cleveland Browns versus Pittsburgh Steelers, 2019

In one of the ugliest incidents ever seen on a football field, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers got into a fight. Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet clean of the Steelers' quarterback and struck his unprotected head with the same helmet. It sparked a brawl between both sets of players.

Along with Myles Garrett, teammate Larry Ogunjobi was also ejected for pushing Rudolph from behind. Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey was also ejected for kicking Garrett during the brawl when he was pinned to the ground.

