5 biggest NFL stars who were snubbed from Madden 99 Club ft. Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, and more

The 99 Club list for Madden NFL 26 is out, and all the players on the list are household names. Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett, and Lane Johnson are perennial Pro Bowlers fully deserving of the honor.However, as with every 99 Club reveal, there are numerous snubs from the list. Here we will highlight five such snubs and attempt to rationalize their absences.5 biggest NFL stars who were snubbed from Madden 99 Club#5. T.J. Watt, Edge Rusher - Pittsburgh SteelersT.J. Watt will have to wait for at least one more year before he joins the 99 Club. The Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher is a one-time Defensive Player of the Year and a perennial All-Pro selection. Watt has been key to the Steelers remaining competitive since he entered the league.Watt's snub is even more noticeable considering that his eternal rival, Myles Garrett, earned the honor.#4. Micah Parsons, Defensive End - Dallas CowboysMicah Parsons has been the Dallas Cowboys' best defensive player since he entered the NFL. Parsons is an offensive coordinator's worst nightmare due to his ability to line up across the defense and make big plays with relative ease.The reason Parsons might have missed out on this iteration's 99 Club is his injury issues during the 2024 campaign. An injury-free season in 2025, coupled with leading the Cowboys back to the postseason, might give him a solid chance of making the club in Madden NFL 27#3. Derrick Henry, Running Back - Baltimore RavensDerrick Henry is a statistical marvel at the running back position. The Baltimore Ravens RB put up one of his best-ever seasons in 2024 despite it being his ninth season in the NFL.Running backs aren't meant to be that consistent for such a long time, but Henry seems to be the exception. However, despite such showings, he still missed out on a spot in the 99 Club. It is likely his age that stands against him (31), as well as his limited receiving skills in the passing game.#2. Patrick Surtain II, Cornerback – Denver BroncosPatrick Surtain II is the reigning Player of the Year and the first cornerback to win the award since Stephon Gilmore in 2019. However, the lockdown CB somehow missed out on making his maiden appearance in the 99 Club.There's only one defensive player in the Madden NFL 26 club, and that's Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.#1. Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback - Kansas City ChiefsThere are two quarterbacks in this year's 99 Club, and neither of them is named Patrick Mahomes. A slight decline in his stats is likely the reason for his fall here, and Mahomes will look to rectify that with a fully healthy set of weapons to throw to this season.So, the Chiefs' superstar will have to wait for at least one more edition to potentially break the tie with Tom Brady to be the QB with the second-most 99 Club appearances. Peyton Manning holds the quarterback record with six nods.