Consistency is what all NFL players strive for week in, week out. It's what separates the average running backs from the elite ones.

Running backs like Derrick Henry have no issues with consistency, as when he's healthy he's been one of the best backs in the NFL for the majority of his career.

However, there have been more than a few occasions where a running back has had one outstanding season, before returning to be average or below for the rest of their NFL careers.

NFL best one-year wonder RBs ever

#5 - Ickey Woods

Ickey Woods as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals

As a rookie in 1988, Ickey Woods of the Cincinnati Bengals looked like he had a bright future ahead of him.

He led the league in yards per carry and had over 1,000 yards on the ground during his maiden year. Woods also added 15 touchdowns as the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl before losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

However, early on during his second year in the NFL, Woods suffered a devastating ACL injury and was never the same. He had less than 500 yards for the remainder of his career, which was only three seasons as he was out of the NFL by 1991.

He did leave a legacy though, as the 'Ickey Shuffle' celebration was, and still is, a happy memory for Woods and the Bengals.

#4 - Spencer Ware

Kansas City Chiefs RB Spencer Ware had one season in the spotlight

Spencer Ware had his breakout season under Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2016.

After being used sparingly by both the Chiefs and Seahawks, Ware got his break during his second year in Kansas City and had over 1,400 scrimmage yards. He had 921 on the ground and 447 through the air, while adding five total touchdowns.

However, he suffered a torn PCL in the following preseason and never looked the same. He came back to play two more years in a backup role for KC, but was out of the NFL after the 2019 season.

#3 - Steve Slaton

Steve Slaton rushing for the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans selected RB Steve Slaton out of West Virginia with their third-round pick of the 2008 Draft. The move looked excellent to begin with, as Slaton had 1,282 rushing yards, as well as adding nearly 400 yards through the air.

However, going into his second year Slaton decided to add 20 pounds to his frame, which immediately backfired as he lost the burst he had as a rookie.

The Texans released Slaton midway through the 2011 season and after spending the rest of the campaign with the Miami Dolphins, he never appeared in another NFL game.

#2 - Jay Ajayi

RB Jay Ajayi with the Miami Dolphins

Jay Ajayi burst onto the scene during his sophomore season in 2016, amassing almost 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns after having just 200 yards as a rookie the year prior. This included an outstanding stint where Ajayi became just the fourth player in NFL history to have over 200 yards in back-to-back weeks.

Despite this, that was as good as it got for Ajayi who did manage to win a Super Bowl ring the following year after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ajayi barely surpassed 500 yards during his entire stay in Philadelphia, and was out of the league in 2017, all before turning 27.

#1 - Peyton Hillis

Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis

Peyton Hillis of the Cleveland Browns will be best remembered as being a victim of the 'Madden Curse' after appearing on the cover of the popular game back in 2012.

It was back in 2010 where Hillis had his one-year wonder season as after joining the Browns in that offseason, he had 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, while adding 477 yards and another couple of scores through the air.

However, his bruising style meant that 2010 was the only season in which he played all 16 games. This, along with the 'Madden Curse' has been blamed for Hillis' burnout, as he never had more than 600 yards in a season again, and was out of the league by 2014.

