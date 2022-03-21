5 biggest QB contracts of all-time ft Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes and more

The NFL world cannot stop talking about the contract given to Deshaun Watson by the Cleveland Browns. He is receiving a fully guaranteed deal that has totally reset the quarterback market in general.

But where does it stand against the rest? Let's look at the five largest quarterback deals ever, including the one just signed by Watson. We will use total value as the measurement for this list.

5 biggest deals given to NFL quarterbacks including Deshaun Watson

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

#1 - Patrick Mahomes: 10 years, $450 million

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs set the bar with the largest contract in American sports history. Mahomes inked a deal worth up to $450 million, with $141 million of that being guaranteed.

The Mahomes deal is an interesting one because his dead cap value drops to $0 in 2026. It remains at $0 all the way through the deal's end following the 2031 season.

So it is likely that the Chiefs will restructure this in a few years and reward Mahomes for everything he has done up to that point.

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

#2 - Josh Allen: 6 years, $258 million

Josh Allen turned the Buffalo Bills into a legitimate contender and they rewarded him before the start of the 2021 season.

They had faith, and it paid off with a run into the postseason. It ended early, but fans know the Bills should only get better with Allen.

Allen has $150 million of the deal guaranteed, which puts him ahead of Mahomes in that regard. The dead cap value drops to $0 in 2027, but Buffalo may choose to restructure and up his pay before then if they can win a Super Bowl.

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

#3 - Deshaun Watson: 5 years, $230 million

Watson was able to dictate where he wanted to go and the Browns made him a deal he could not refuse. They offered him a fully guaranteed deal worth $230 million, which blows all previous NFL records out of the water.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero One more look from yesterday at the #Browns ’ trade for Deshaun Watson and his new $230 million fully guaranteed contract, of which one team executive said this morning: “They just changed the whole landscape of economics of the NFL.” @nflnetwork One more look from yesterday at the #Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson and his new $230 million fully guaranteed contract, of which one team executive said this morning: “They just changed the whole landscape of economics of the NFL.” @nflnetwork https://t.co/j3aumSYMGN

That means he is guaranteed to earn more than any other player on this list. However, players like Allen and Mahomes can indeed make more if they stick around for the duration of their respective contracts.

Watson also threw them an assist because the market is reset and new deals may ensure guarantees well over $230 million from now on.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

#4 - Dak Prescott: 4 years, $160 million

The Dallas Cowboys made Dak Prescott happy with his four-year deal worth $160 million. That came with $126 million guaranteed after a battle involving the franchise tag. Prescott wanted a commitment and finally got one.

Yet Cowboys fans are still waiting to see if it will pay off with playoff success. If not, Prescott won't join the ranks of a major bump in pay when his contract is up following the 2024 season.

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally

#5 - Matthew Stafford: 4 years, $160 million

Matthew Stafford joins this list after the Los Angeles Rams recently decided to hand him a four-year, $160 million extension with $135 million guaranteed. That comes as a reward for leading the team to a Super Bowl in February.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Rams and Matthew Stafford finalized a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed that should allow the veteran QB to finish his career in Los Angeles, sources tell ESPN. Rams and Matthew Stafford finalized a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed that should allow the veteran QB to finish his career in Los Angeles, sources tell ESPN.

He now signs his first deal outside of Detroit and is all set to finish his career with the Rams. Based on this deal, it is clear they expect another Super Bowl before he hangs up his cleats.

Edited by Adam Dickson