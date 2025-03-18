  • home icon
5 biggest surprises from Daniel Jeremiah's 3.0 mock draft feat. Jaxson Dart to Steelers

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Mar 18, 2025 15:35 GMT
Jaxson Dart is one wild card quarterback not getting enough attention. While every other story seems to be centered around whether Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders will be selected by the Tennessee Titans or the New York Giants, Jaxson Dart sits in the background.

However, Jaxson Dart is expected to be selected in the first round, according to Daniel Jeremiah's 3.0 mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft. Of course, his destination is only the third most surprising turn of events in his draft posted on Tuesday.

#5 - Packers select likely Jaire Alexander successor at 23rd overall

The Packers cornerback room might be on the precipice of a new generation. Jaire Alexander has struggled to be the same in recent memory and the Packers decide it's time to turn the page, selecting cornerback Maxwell Hairston out of Kentucky. Jeremiah referred to Hairston as "highly dynamic."

#4 - Seahawks skip wide receiver at 18th overall

The Seattle Seahawks dove headfirst into an offensive overhaul this offseason. The team moved on from Geno Smith, added Sam Darnold, and cut ties with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

They also added aging veteran Cooper Kupp. However, they decided to skip the wide receiver position with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, choosing tight end Colston Loveland out of Michigan. The Seahawks haven't had a tight end-centric offense in the last decade-plus but that appears to be changing with the predicted pick.

#3 - Steelers select Jaxson Dart at 21st overall

Jaxson Dart could go to a number of places, but the Steelers elect to take their shot. Kenny Pickett was selected 20th overall in 2022, so seeing Mike Tomlin's team take another shot at a quarterback would be a stunning double-down on the strategy just three seasons after selecting Pickett.

#2 - Cowboys add Matthew Golden at 12th overall

The Dallas Cowboys have a desperate need at running back and seemingly have much less of a priority at wide receiver with CeeDee Lamb. They eschew that ideology and take the speedy Matthew Golden out of Texas at 12th overall. They enter the second round still needing a quality running back.

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders add Ashton Jeanty at 6th overall

Running backs historically get selected much later than sixth overall. The Raiders ignore tradition and go all-in with a running back. While Ashton Jeanty is likely worthy of a first-round pick, his addition at a time in the draft typically reserved for quarterbacks is a stunning possibility.

Jeanty scored 29 touchdowns on the ground in 2024 and the Raiders appear to expect similar results in 2025.

