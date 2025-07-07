5 biggest surprises from ESPN's top 10 running back rankings ft. Jahmyr Gibbs over Christian McCaffrey

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently conducted a survey, consulting NFL executives, coaches and scouts. The goal was to find out who they believe are the top running backs heading into the 2025 campaign.

Ad

The NFL experts casted their votes for the top 10 players in each position. ESPN totaled the votes and ranked the finalists according to how many top votes they received.

Saquon Barkley topped the list, while Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey made the top five. Other players on the list were Josh Jacobs, Jonathan Taylor, James Cook, Joe Mixon and Alvin Kamara.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While it's hard to argue against Barkley being the No. 1 running back in the league, other players' rankings were surprising. Let's look at the five biggest surprises from ESPN's ranking.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The biggest surprises from ESPN's top 10 RB ranking

#1 - Jahmyr Gibbs raking ahead of Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey only managed 50 carries last season due to PCL and achilles tendonitis issues. However, it was surprising that the San Francisco 49ers standout was ranked lower than Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs.

After topping the ranking last year, McCaffery dropped to No. 5 due to ESPN's concerns on his durability and injury history. Meanwhile, Gibbs soared to No. 3 after a season where he displayed his combination of speed and scoring ability.

Ad

Even though he only played in four games in 2024 because of injuries, McCaffery is still widely considered a top three running back in the league. His track record is too impressive to overlook, recording 1,800+ total yards and 10+ touchdowns in multiple seasons.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 - Kyren Williams’ omission

Kyren Williams' genius was a big part of the LA Rams' incredible run into the playoffs following a dismal 1-4 start to the season.

Williams amassed 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, both ranked seventh in the league. Additionally, he contributed two receiving touchdowns and 182 receiving yards. However, he was surprisingly excluded from ESPN's rankings.

The fact that Bucky Irving, Aaron Jones, De'Von Achane, Breece Hall and James Conner received honorable mentions, while Williams did not, was more shocking.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 - Breece Hall's omission

Breece Hall did not meet the high expectations of many fans last season. However, he still recorded over 1,200 scrimmage yards while sharing the backfield duties in a dysfunctional New York Jets attack.

The evaluators might have failed to consider his team's difficulties when assigning his rank. Otherwise, his situation would have warranted some leniency, particularly given his second-place ranking on the list last year.

For context, James Cook, who was ranked No. 8, had a good season in the Bills' offense last season, but he benefited from better offensive settings. All things considered, Hall's omission seems more like a case of overcorrection than a fair evaluation.

Ad

#4 - Joe Mixon's inclusion

Joe Mixon's inclusion in ESPN's top 10 ranking was unexpected. Warren Sharp reported on Sunday that Mixon, performed poorly in deeper rushing statistics in 2024. He finished in the bottom three out of 46 eligible running backs in explosiveness, success rate and run stuff rate.

Mixon also recorded 245 carries for 1,016 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He finished 13th, 15th and joint 11th in each category among all running backs in the league.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 - Derrick Henry shooting up to second after placing ninth last year

It's worth mentioning that Derrick Henry's remarkable performance at age 31 to rank No. 2 was a huge surprise. However, the surprise here waas more about the player than ESPN's rankings.

Henry wasn't considered to be among the league's top running backs heading into the season. Several analysts predicted that he may take a rotating role because rushers tend to decline sharply around the age of 30.

Henry finished No. 9 in ESPN's rankings in his final season with the Tennessee Titans due to a decline in speed, power and durability. Performance drops are common when players over 30 switch teams, particularly running backs. However, Henry flourished under a fresh offensive system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.