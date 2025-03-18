5 biggest surprises from Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft from March 18, 2025 feat. Tetairoa McMillan to Broncos

This time of the offseason is always filled with mock drafts from many analysts around the league. Mel Kiper is one of the most notable names that produces several versions of his own as each NFL Draft approaches. He recently released his most updated one for 2025 with ESPN and it included five of the following surprises.

Mel Kiper mock draft surprises

Tetairoa McMillan

#1 - Jaxson Dart to Saints

Jaxson Dart is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft in what is considered a relatively weak quarterback class. He offers plenty of upside, but Mel Kiper's mock draft predciting him to go at ninth-overall to the New orleans Saints seems a bit high based on his current projections around the league.

The Saints also recently restructured Derek Carr on his current contract to essentially keep him with the team this year and the franchise has many other areas of need besides just a quarterback.

#2 - Omarion Hampton to Cowboys

Running backs don't often get selected in the first round of any NFL Draft in recent years, with the exception of an absolutely special prospect.

Ashton Jeanty is expected to fit that description, which is why Kiper predicts him to be selected in the top 10. While the Dallas Cowboys likely need additional running back help this year, reaching for one at the 12th-overall pick appears to be a bit of a stretch. Especially when they have the opportunity to address other needs, such as wide receiver.

#3 - Tetairoa McMillan to Broncos

It's not surprising that the Denver Broncos will be targeting a wide receiver to give Bo Nix another weapon in their offense. This represents one of their biggest needs in the draft, and if Tetairoa McMillan is available at 20th overall, he would be an absolute steal.

What makes this a surprising pick is that the star receiver is not expected to be available and is being picked in the top 10 of many other mock drafts.

#4 - Derrick Harmon to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made it to the NFL Playoffs last year but moved on from both of their quarterbacks during the offseason. They are yet to sign a replacement for the position, besides Mason Rudolph, who is expected to be their backup or potential bridge to a prospect.

Picking one in the first round seems to be a likely scenario, but Kiper's mock draft instead predicts that they will select Derrick Harmon, despite their defensive line already being a strength.

#5 - Kenneth Grant to Bills

The Buffalo Bills once again came up just short of making a run to the Super Bowl by suffering a familiar defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. They are close to their goals, so adding an impact player in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft could help get them over the hump.

Kenneth Grant is the projected pick in Kiper's mock draft, but he isn't the same difference-maker as targeting a premium position like edge, cornerback or wide receiver. All of which the Bills are in need of upgrades this year.

