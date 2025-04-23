5 biggest surprises from Peter Schrager's 2025 NFL mock draft ft. Cowboys pass on Tetairoa McMillan

The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner and many around the league have been releasing their final mock drafts. Peter Schrager of ESPN is among those who finalized a version of his predictions in the days leading up to the major offseason event. Here are some of the biggest surprises in Schrager's most recent edition.

Peter Schrager 2025 NFL mock draft surprises

Peter Schrager

#5 - Will Johnson plummets in the first round

Will Johnson is projected by some around the league to be the best pure coverage cornerback prospect this year. The issue is his injury concerns, including a foot injury last season and a hamstring injury during the offseason. This could potentially drop him out of the top-ten picks, but Schrager has him falling all the way to the Detroit Lions at 28th overall, where he could be a major steal.

#4 - Eagles pick another CB

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the first two rounds last year. They also supplmented their cornerbacks by adding Adoree Jackson to replace Darius Slay during the offseason, but Peter Schrager thinks they take another one in the first round this year. He has them picking Maxwell Hairston instead of a defensive front replacement for the departed Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Brandon Graham.

#3 - Cowboys pass on Tetairoa McMillan

Many around the league have suggested that if Tetairoa McMillan is available when the Dallas Cowboys are on the clock with the 12th pick, they will grab him to pair with CeeDee Lamb. Schrager sees a different approach by Jerry Jones, even if the star wide receiver is an option. He instead has them picking Tyler Booker to replace Zack Martin, who retired during the offseason.

#2 - Matthew Golden is just the 4th WR taken

Matthew Golden significantly improved his draft stock when he ran the fastest time among wide receivers in the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine. Many mock drafts have suggested that he could be a top-ten pick and potentially the second player selected from his position after Travis Hunter. Schrager apparently disagrees as he has Tetairoa McMillan and even Emeka Egbuka being picked before Golden.

#1 - Shedeur Sanders falls to Steelers

Shedeur Sanders was once though of as the potential number-one overall pick this year, but his stock has seemingly fallen as the draft approaches. Peter Schrager's mock boldly predicts that he will fall all the way to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the 21st overall pick. They would likely be ecstatic with this outcome, considering Mason Rudolph is currently the only quarterback option on their roster.

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

