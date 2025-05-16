5 bold predictions for 2025 NFL season post-schedule release ft. Caleb Williams sets Bears passing record

The schedule is officially set for the entire 2025 NFL season as all 32 teams are preparing to kick off in September. Each season always features several surprises, including players and teams drastically differing from their general expectations. Here are five bold predictions that could play out this year during the course of the season.

5 bold predictions in 2025 NFL season

Josh Allen

#1 - Josh Allen wins 2nd consecutive NFL MVP

Josh Allen has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the entire NFL during his career so far. His elite combination of passing and rushing resulted in him winning his first MVP award last year and he could get another one this season. The Buffalo Bills have one of the weakest strengths of schedule and Allen has shown excellent chemistry with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

#2 - Jaguars make the playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a disappointing season last year, but this can be partially explained by Trevor Lawrence suffering a season-ending injury. They still play in one of the weakest overall divisions and will have plenty of upside this year with new weapons for Lawrence to work with. Brian Thomas Jr. had a breakout rookie season last year and they recently drafted Travis Hunter to join him.

#3 - Caleb Williams sets Bears passing record

The Chicago Bears have shockingly never had a quarterback throw for more than 4,000 yards in a single-season in the entire franchise history. In fact, Caleb Williams' 3,541 yards last year was the fifth-most ever in a single-season in Bears history. Add in new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III, and Williams could take a step forward.

#4 - 49ers go worst-to-first in NFC West division

The San Francisco 49ers had a disastrous season last year, which resulted in them getting the easiest strength of schedule in the entire NFL this year. While they may have lost many key players during the offseason, such as Deebo Samuel, they are still have a talented roster. They could be in line for a huge bounce back, especially with Cooper Kupp leaving the Rams and DK Metcalf departing the Seahawks.

#5 - Steelers winning seasons streak comes to an end

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had a losing year in more than two decades, with the 2003 NFL season being the last time that they had a losing record. This streak has to come to an end at some point and this could be the year. They still don't have an established quarterback, despite the Aaron Rodgers rumors, and their offense will be without Najee Harris and George Pickens this year.

