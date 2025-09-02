5 Buy Low Sell High Candidates for Fantasy Football Week 1 feat. Jerry Jeudy

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season is just days away and all managers should be making the final tweaks to their opening rosters. One of the best ways to get set up for success for the rest of the year is by exploring the trade market. Here are some ideal targets to either buy low on or sell high prior to kick off.

Fantasy Football trade targets for Week 1

Week 1 trades

#1 - BUY: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pitman Jr. had a disappointing fantasy football season last year, finishing as just the overall WR43. Some of this can be explained by his lingering back injury and poor quarterback play for the Indianapolis Colts. He is now reportedly healthy, and with the addition of Daniel Jones, he could get back to his old form. This includes finishing as the WR23 or better in his three previous seasons.

#2 - SELL: Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Jauan Jennings was one of the biggest breakouts last year, finishing as the WR25 after never finishing better than the WR85 previously. The issue is that he has been dealing with an injury during the offseason and is also seeking a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers. This puts his availability in question, so selling him eliminates some of the risk.

#3 - BUY: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns

Jerry Jeudy was inconsistent with the Cleveland Browns last year, but their awful quarterback play at times was one of the biggest reasons why. In his games that he played with Jameis Winston, he finished as the weekly WR21 or better five consecutive times. He could get back to that strong production with littel competitionj for targets and Joe Flacco serving as the Week 12 starter.

#4 - SELL: David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

David Montgomery has finished among the top 25 overall fantasy football running backs in each of his six NFL seasons so far. The biggest question regarding his outlook in 2025 is that the Detroit Lions moved on from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson during the offseason. Their new leadership may choose to feature Jahmyr Gibbs much more, so a potentially reduced workload could hurt his value.

#5 - BUY: Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson finished as the overall TE8 in his first season as a starter for the Dallas Cowboys. He followed that up with a disappointing TE30 finish last year, but Dak Prescott missed most of the season with an injury. He is an ideal bounceback candidate in 2025 fantasy football with a healthy Prescott.

