5 Celebrities who are just as famous as the NFL teams they support ft. Taylor Swift-Chiefs, Selena Gomez-Cowboys and more

The NFL has 32 teams based all across the country and each team has a passionate fanbase. Even top celebrities follow football and are often spotted in attendance during games.

Generally, celebs stay true to supporting their hometown team or can develop a soft corner for a franchise with time due to certain factors. Moreover, a handful of these megastars are as well-known as the teams they cheer for.

Here, we take a look at some NFL celebrity fans who are widely recognized across the globe.

5 high-profile celebrities who support NFL teams

Rapper Eminem is a big fan of the NFL's Detroit Lions

#5. Eminem, Detroit Lions

Rap legend Eminem is an ardent fan of the Detroit Lions. The 15-time Grammy Award winner is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Eminem often attends Detroit games whenever he can. He was also seen at Levi's Stadium this year when the Lions reached their maiden NFC Championship game. However, Detroit's hopes of reaching a Super Bowl were crushed by the San Francisco 49ers.

#4. Jon Bon Jovi, New England Patriots

Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi used to support the New York Giants but switched alliances with the New England Patriots when Robert Kraft was appointed as the team's new CEO in 1994.

Bon Jovi regularly attends Patriots games at Gillette Stadium and has witnessed their six Super Bowl wins. He continues to cheer for the team despite their recent fall from grace.

#3. Snoop Dogg, Pittsburgh Steelers

Snoop Dogg is a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The hip-hop and rap veteran has been supporting the team since the 1970s and continues to follow their games closely.

Snoop witnessed plenty of success as a Steelers fan in his youth. However, he will be hoping for the team to get back to winning major honors soon.

#2. Selena Gomez, Dallas Cowboys

Selena Gomez was born in Grand Prairie, Texas. She chose to support the Dallas Cowboys over the Houston Texans since her native state has two NFL teams.

Gomez also performed at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium at Thanksgiving in 2013. The singer will be eager to see her team win a Super Bowl after a few heartbreaking playoff exits in recent years. Notably, the Cowboys last won the Lombardi Trophy in 1996.

#1. Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs

All eyes have been on Taylor Swift and her support for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The pop music icon has made it a habit to attend Chiefs games to cheer for her boyfriend and superstar tight end, Travis Kelce.

Kelce and the Chiefs have reached Super Bowl 2024 and Swift is expected to be in attendance at Allegiant Stadium to support the defending champions.