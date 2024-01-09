5 cheapest 2024 NFL playoff tickets feat. Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs and more

The 2024 NFL playoffs are finally upon us, but getting into the game won't be cheap.

Six games will be played in the Super Wild Card Weekend: two on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday. As the playoffs continue, the cost of the tickets will increase.

However, for the Wild Card Weekend, the ticket prices of some games are reasonable, while hundreds of dollars for other games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 cheapest 2024 NFL playoff tickets

#1, Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins

The Super Wild Card Weekend will start with the Saturday evening matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs will host the Dolphins, and the tickets for that matchup can be purchased for $80 on Ticketmaster. They will also be resold on Ticketmaster, although they will get you seats near the top of the stadium. Noteworthy, this is the only playoff game going for under $100.

Kansas City is favored to beat Miami by 3.5 points on Saturday evening.

#2, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay won the NFC South with a 9-8 record and will take on the struggling Eagles, who ended the season 1-5.

Ahead of the Wild Card matchup on Monday, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster can be purchased for $109. It is a resale ticket.

Philadelphia, despite going on the road and struggling, are 3-point favorites to defeat Tampa Bay on Monday night.

#3, Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East and punched a home playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. Dallas finished the year with a 12-5 record, while the Packers went 9-8 and punched a playoff ticket with a victory in Week 18.

The cheapest ticket to get into AT&T Stadium on Ticketmaster costs $119. It is a resale ticket.

Dallas is favored to defeat the Packers by 7.5-point favorites.

#4, Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans will host the Cleveland Browns

The Houston Texans had a turnaround season after finishing the 2022 season, going 3-13-1 to end up finishing this season 10-7 to win the AFC South. With the Texans winning the division, Houston will host the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The cheapest ticket to get into NRG Stadium on Saturday on Ticketmaster can be bought for $150. It is the first home playoff game for the Texans since the 2019 season.

The Texans are three-point underdogs at home against the Browns.

#5, Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Buffalo Bills finished as the No. 2 seed in the AFC

The Buffalo Bills were 6-6 and on the outside of the playoffs looking in, but went 5-1 down the stretch to finish 11-7 and win the AFC East. They finished as the No. 2 seed in the AFC and will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

On Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket to get into the stadium costs $208.25.

Buffalo is the biggest favorite of the weekend and is favored to beat the Steelers by 10 points.