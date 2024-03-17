5 cheapest QB rooms in the NFL ft. Justin Fields-Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a QB room of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Both were starting quarterbacks in 2022 and 2023 but find themselves in a new spot heading into 2024.

The quarterback position is the most important on the gridiron, so they typically get the bulk of the team's salary cap. However, what happens when the QB rooms are among the cheapest on a roster?

The cheapest QB rooms in the league ft. Justin Fields-Russell Wilson

Here's a look at the cheapest QB rooms in the NFL today:

#5 New England Patriots - $9,782,353 per year

The New England Patriots start the post-Bill Belichick era with a super affordable quarterback room. The best-paid quarterback in New England is Jacoby Brissett, with the veteran earning $7,882,353 per year, which counts 2.96% towards the cap.

Meanwhile, the backups, Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke, earn $985,000 and $915,000 per year respectively. Their contracts count 0.37% and 0.34% of the cap. These affordable contracts give the Patriots the chance to draft a quarterback in the upcoming Draft and surround him with elite options.

#4 Tennessee Titans - $6,315,974 per year

The Tennessee Titans have three quarterbacks on their QB depth chart: Mason Rudolph, Will Levis and Malik Willis.

Levis is slated to be the QB1 for the 2024 season, and he's still on his rookie contract worth $2,168,674 per year. His contract accounts for 0.83% of the team's overall cap space.

Furthermore, Mason Rudolph is also on an affordable contract worth $2,740,000 per year, which counts 1.05% towards the cap. The last quarterback on the depth chart is Malik Willis, who earns $1,407,300 per year on his rookie deal.

His contract counts 0.54% towards the cap. The trio accounts for 2.42% of the overall team cap space, giving the Titans ample room to build a formidable roster around them.

#3 Pittsburgh Steelers - $4,443,448 per year

Rarely has it been seen that two Pro Bowl-caliber quarterbacks are on such team-friendly deals heading into a season. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are two of the best dual-threat QBs in the league, and they're on the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster.

Wilson was released by the Denver Broncos following an average 2023 NFL season, and the nine-time Pro Bowler decided to pitch his tent with the Mike Tomlin-coached Steelers.

The Steelers will pay Wilson $1,210,000, which is an absolute steal for a player of his caliber. Wilson's contract counts 0.47% toward the Steelers' cap space. As for Fields, the former Chicago Bears quarterback was traded to the Steelers in anticipation of Caleb Williams' arrival.

Fields had an up and down time in Chicago, and it was evident weeks ago that he'll leave the franchise for greener pastures. He will get the chance to compete with Wilson for the starting job in Pittsburgh, and his $3,233,448 per year contract counts just 1.26% towards the salary cap.

It's going to be an exciting time in Pittsburgh in 2024.

#2 San Francisco 49ers - $2,544,252 per year

The San Francisco 49ers are still reaping the fruits of Brock Purdy's remarkable rise from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP favorite.

Kyle Shanahan's side has a pair of quarterbacks who earn a combined $2,544,252 per season. This super cheap quarterback room counts just 0.86% toward the cap.

Brock Purdy is the clear QB1 on the roster but earns a meager $1,004,252 per year. That counts 0.34% towards the cap, and it gives the 49ers ample cap room to pay his All-Pro caliber teammates.

Brandon Allen is the veteran backup on the 49ers' roster and earns just $1,540,000 for his efforts, which counts 0.52% towards the cap space. The 49ers are poised for another deep postseason run in 2024.

#1 Chicago Bears - $923,333 per year

The Chicago Bears have moved on from Justin Fields and have subsequently become the cheapest QB room in the NFL, pending the arrival of Caleb Williams.

At the moment, there are two QBs in Chicago, namely Tyson Bagent and Brett Rypien. Bagent is set to earn $923,333, which is 0.36% of the cap, while Rypien's contract remains undisclosed.