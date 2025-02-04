5 Chiefs and Eagles rookies who will have most impact in Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face each other in the Super Bowl this year after winning their respective conferences. They have two of the best rosters in the NFL, which helped them reach this point. While they both have plenty of superstars, here are the rookies to keep an eye on in this particular matchup.

Notable rookies in Super Bowl 59

#5 - Jaden Hicks

Jaden Hicks serves as the third safety in the Chiefs' defensive schemes for Steve Spagnuolo. He has received regular playing time in this role and excels as a box safety due to his size and tackling abilities. Facing off against a dominant rushing attack featuring Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley seems to play to his strengths, so he could get even more playing to contribute as a run-stopper.

#4 - Jalyx Hunt

Jalyx Hunt has quietly earned a significant role in the Eagles' top-ranked defense and has increased his playing time throughout his rookie season. He has seemingly earned the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as a rotational pass rusher on the edge of their formations. He logged a season-high 42 snaps in his most recent game and will look to help pressure Patrick Mahomes.

#3 - Quinyon Mitchell

Quinyon Mitchell has been one of the best overall rookies in the NFL this season and is one of the favorites to be named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Chiefs are deep at their wide receiver position and thrive on big plays, so Mitchell will need to play a key role in limiting their explosiveness in the Super Bowl.

#2 - Cooper DeJean

Cooper DeJean has been just as important as Quinyon Mitchell for the Eagles this year, creating a dynamic duo of rookie cornerbacks for the franchise. Many expect him to match up with Travis Kelce in some of the passing situations during the Super Bowl, and if he does, his performance on those plays will be crucial against the Chiefs' most reliable weapon.

#1 - Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy has clearly emerged as the top wide receiver in the Chiefs' passing offense. He has recorded at least four receptions and exceeded 40 yards in each of his past nine games, with three touchdowns during that stretch. He also set a season-high with 85 receiving yards in his most recent game against the Buffalo Bills, so he is likely to be a major factor in the Chiefs' potential success.

