The NFL is a constantly expanding league, having added teams from various cities throughout history. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers are examples of expansion franchises, where the league looked to widen its reach and give people from different cities a close NFL team to root for.

With talks ongoing about a potential NFL franchise outside of the U.S., there are tons of cities, both in and out of America, where it would make sense to host a team.

5 cities that should have an NFL team

#5, San Diego

Philip Rivers and LaDanian Tomlinson of the San Diego Chargers (Image: Sports Illustrated)

San Diego, of course, formally hosted an NFL team in the San Diego Chargers. The Chargers called San Diego home from 1961 until 2016, when they joined the Los Angeles Rams in moving to L.A. and into the new SoFi Stadium.

Many Chargers fans were heartbroken when they moved, as the likes of Philip Rivers, Junior Seau and LaDanian Tomlinson all became legends of the team and the NFL in San Diego. The Chargers are often outnumbered in their home stadium, so moving them back to San Diego would make much sense.

#4, St. Louis

The St Louis Rams playing the Carolina Panthers back in 2010 (Image: Wikipedia)

Like San Diego, St. Louis was also recently home to an NFL franchise in the St. Louis Rams. The Rams called St. Louis home from 1995 until 2015, when they moved back to Los Angeles, having played there from 1946 until 1994. St. Louis was also home to the Cardinals from 1960 to 1987.

Despite the Rams traditionally being from L.A., there's a thirst for the NFL in St. Louis. The city has huge numbers in support for both their NHL and MLB teams, as well as the Battlehawks being arguably the best-supported team in the XFL.

#3, Omaha

Could Omaha host an NFL team one day? (Image: Visit Omaha)

Despite being fairly close to Kansas City, Omaha is an interesting option for an NFL expansion franchise.

Nebraska isn't represented in the Big Four sports in the U.S. (NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB) and neither are the neighboring states of Iowa, Kansas or South Dakota. Despite it potentially being a small market team, the NFL could do with broadening its horizons and giving a city like Omaha a chance to host its own franchise.

#2, London

Will we see an NFL team in the UK? (Image: DAZN)

If the NFL were to expand internationally, London looks likely to be the first destination. The NFL has been playing games in London since 2007, with more and more games happening across the pond each season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been adopted as a de facto home team for London, playing as the home team there once a season, and having played in England's capital no less than 11 times already.

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan also owns the English Premier League team Fulham F.C., so he may have an interest in moving the Jaguars to London full-time. In addition, there are already two other teams in Florida in the Dolphins and Buccaneers, making it a crowded market.

#1, San Antonio

Could San Antonio become the third Texas team in the NFL? (Image: KAYAK)

Most people would agree San Antonio deserves an NFL team if the league looked to expand to a new city in the future. With 1.5 million inhabitants, San Antonio is the biggest city in the U.S. never to have had an NFL team.

Adding a third team into Texas after the Cowboys and Texans could create the next bitter rivalry in the NFL, making for great viewing. Also, Texas is well known as a sporting state as Texans love football from high school to the NFL.

Despite some claiming a San Antonio franchise would step on the toes of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, the San Antonio Spurs have done just fine in the NBA alongside the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.