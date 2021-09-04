5 coaches on the hot seat heading into the 2021 season

Head coaches come and go in the NFL. If head coaches can't seem to find a way to keep their teams with a winning record or a trip to the postseason, the team will likely look to sever ties with their head coach.

Not all head coaches have this problem. Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin are some of the longest-tenured coaches. That's likely due to the fact that the Patriots and Steelers have both seen the playoffs for most of the past 10 seasons. Here's a look at 5 coaches who could be on the hot seat leading into the 2021 season.

Which head coach could be fired at the end of the season?

David Culley - Houston Texans

Unfortunately for Culley, he inherited a mess from the Bill O'Brien era in Houston. O'Brien made many head-scratching trades. They could very well no longer have a franchise quarterback either.

The Deshaun Watson story has yet to unfold completely, but his off-field troubles could ensure that the talented quarterback doesn't see the field at all in 2021. The Texans went 2-14 last season, posting one of their worst records since coming into the league. If Culley can't find a way to turn this team around, he could be looking for employment elsewhere next season.

Vic Fangio - Denver Broncos

Vic Fangio has posted a 12-20 record in the past two seasons. Not ideal for a head coach trying to turn a franchise around. The Denver Broncos were placed dead last in the AFC West with a 5-11 record. They also had some of the worst offensive ranks. This could lead to a new head coach hire if the Broncos cannot make the postseason.

Kliff Kingsbury - Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury has had a lot of success in upping the offensive play of the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray is still locked into his rookie deal, which doesn't look too good, especially with how well Murray has been playing. After this season, the star quarterback is going to want a big payday. Not paying players what they rightfully deserve can fall directly onto the head coach.

Chandler Jones back at Cardinals practice, "definitely has a chip on his shoulder," head coach Kliff Kingsbury says https://t.co/Tfi6ZN4lIa pic.twitter.com/g3CRrqx2Ce — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 31, 2021

Thankfully for Kingbury's sake, there was some mended fence between the Cardinals and Chandler Jones, who was seeking a trade over the summer. If Kingsbury can keep both Jones and Murray happy contractually and the team sees a playoff run, his job might remain safe.

Zac Taylor - Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor has one of the worst records as head coach. After two years at the helm for the Cincinnati Bengals, their combined record is 6-25-1. Normally a head coach would be gone after year two with that bad of a record, but the Bengals are relying on Taylor's young attitude and mindset to get them through the thick of things.

Joe Burrow is back 👏👏👏

pic.twitter.com/yhRS5tUK4N — PFF (@PFF) August 29, 2021

Taylor's case was not helped by the fact that quarterback Joe Burrow was lost last season to an ACL tear. If Burrow and newly acquired Ja'Marr Chase can link up and create some noise, Taylor might be staying put.

Mike Zimmer - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have had some mediocre success. The Vikings had a decent run in 2019, where they went 10-6 and landed themselves in the divisional round of the playoffs. However, the 2020 season did not go as well. The Vikings placed third in the NFC North with a 7-9 record. The 2018 season went about the same, as the Vikings went 8-7-1. Although Zimmer has held a record of 64-47-1 in his tenure, this could be the season the Vikings need to make the playoffs, or Zimmer could find himself being let go.

Edited by Samuel Green