5 most controversial NFL stars set to retain their day jobs in 2023 ft. Deshaun Watson

The NFL is not lacking controversial figures. This isn't a new phenomenon either, as there have been tonnes of hated players throughout the entire history of the league.

This could be for a number of reasons, some more cynical than others. While some athletes are hated simply for their conduct on and off the field, others have been tried as criminals and are lucky to still be in the NFL.

Most controversial NFL stars in 2023

#5 - Eli Apple

While Eli Apple is currently a free agent, there's little doubt he will end up on a roster for 2023. Apple had a solid two-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, making it to the AFC Championship on both occasions.

While Apple has no criminal charges against him, he's widely hated throughout the NFL for his trash-talking, both in games and on social media.

Apple was widely mocked by NFL superstars like Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman as he was beaten by Rams WR Cooper Kupp for the decisive touchdown in the Bengals' Super Bowl loss in 2021.

He also got into a Twitter spat with Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs after the Bengals knocked the Bills out of the 2022 playoff race.

Speaking to Geoff Hobson of bengals.com, Apple said: “I’ll talk my biggest trash. Whether I back it up or don’t, it doesn’t matter. It’s a game to me. It’s something I love to do. No matter what anybody on the outside has to say.”

#4 - Kareem Hunt

Like Eli Apple, RB Kareem Hunt remains a free agent at the time of writing, but will likely find a team for 2023. He burst onto the scene with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, leading the entire league in rushing yards.

However, he was released by the Chiefs in November 2018 after a video surfaced of him assaulting a woman and kicking her to the ground. He was never charged with any crime, as the incident was investigated as a misdemeanor assault and the victim failed to properly take her case to court.

Despite this, Hunt was hated throughout the league for his actions, even though the Browns quickly signed him. He spent four years in Cleveland but was released at the end of the 2022 season.

#3 - Joe Mixon

Bengals RB Joe Mixon may count himself lucky to still be in a job for the 2023 season.

Earlier this year, Mixon was charged with pointing a gun at a woman after facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. According to the warrant, Mixon pointed the gun at the woman and told her,

"You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can't) get me."

This isn't the first time Mixon has been in hot water, as he was caught on camera punching a woman during his time at the University of Oklahoma.

Cincinnati seems to want to keep Mixon for 2023, however, as he's been present at all team drills so far this offseason.

Fellow running back Alvin Kamara has also had his run-in with the law in recent times.

Saints RB Kamara was arrested during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas for allegedly beating up a man in a nightclub. Kamara claims he did this in self-defense, and after pleading not guilty, he faces a trial that begins this month.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's off-field actions have been highly publicized in recent years, especially after the Browns traded for him and handed him a massive five-year $230m contract which was fully guaranteed.

However, back in March 2021, Watson was embroiled in a massive lawsuit against 22 women who claimed sexual assault against the then-Texans QB.

Watson was eventually fined $5m by the NFL and suspended for 11 games, but is still picking up the most guaranteed money in any NFL contract, ever.

