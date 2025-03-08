5 current starting QBs Raiders should trade for ft. Geno Smith

The Raiders need a starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. Neither Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O'Connell showed enough during last season to be given the benefit of the doubt for this year. They have one of the best tight ends in the league with Brock Bowers setting all kinds of rookie records in his first season in Las Vegas. They need someone to throw the ball to him and utilize others.

It is entirely possible that they choose to draft someone in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, anyone they choose will benefit from a veteran presence, either as a backup or as a starter for them to sit behind and learn. There are players in free agency like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, who have the pedigree to be considered for this job. However, we are taking a look at current starters that the Raiders might want to bring into their fold.

Starting QB target list for Raiders

#5 - Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Will Levis was thought of as the future for the Tennessee Titans but failed to establish himself last year as the franchise ended up with the top pick for the 2025 NFL Draft. They will get a new quarterback.

However, Malik Willis, who was thought to be a bust in Tennessee, did not do a bad job backing up Jordan Love in Green Bay. The Packers' backup did well when their starter was not available and contributed to them making the playoffs.

Will Levis will not become a starter if he moves to Las Vegas. But the Raiders might be a good place for him to stay in the league and have a chance to show his mettle if their new rookie quarterback, assuming one is drafted, is struggling at any point. It will also be a boon for the franchise as it will create competition for the starting spot that might improve overall standards.

#4 - Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mac Jones was the starter last year for the Jacksonville Jaguars after Trevor Lawrence's injury in December placed the latter on the injured reserve list. He will be a good addition to the Raiders because he has positive starting experience in the league.

In his rookie season, he made it to the Pro Bowl in 2021. Thereafter, late stage Bill Belichick and Doug Pederson have not helped his cause. However, he remains a player who could play through dysfunction in New England and still take them to the playoffs. He might be spoiling for another chance to compete as a starter for another team because displacing Trevor Lawrence will be tough in the long term, even if there is the sentimental attachment in playing for his hometown team.

#3 - Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts

Joe Flacco's career appeared over until the Browns called him back to replace Deshaun Watson in 2023. He won the Comeback Player of the Year award and took Cleveland to the playoffs. Last year, he was not as effective with the Indianapolis Colts as they were never sure whether the veteran or Antony Richardson was the best option.

Should the Raiders get him, they will have a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in their midst. He has shown that he still has the arm to make big throws and he will be playing in an offense that is not made for a dual-threat quarterback like Richardson. Las Vegas will also get a mentor who can help whoever they draft to take over eventually.

#4 - Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr has had a torrid time with the Saints as the entire franchise has struggled. Last year, though, he showed glimpses of his potential in leading the team to a 2-0 record. Many Raiders fans felt he was harshly treated when former head coach Josh McDaniels benched him.

It might be time to bring him back to a city where he performed ably. New Orleans has the worst salary cap situation right now and might be amenable to a trade. He will bring institutional knowledge to a team that has a new head coach, coordinators, and general manager.

#1 - Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll knows Geno Smith from his time with the Seahawks. There are doubts surrounding Seattle's starter and if he is the right person to lead them back to the playoffs. However, he is a massive upgrade on whatever the Raiders have right now.

The coach will feel comfortable working with a player he trusts. Las Vegas will also get a player who has overcome adversity. He did well enough last year on a team that did not have a good running game and that will be important on a team that had the worst rushing output of any franchise in 2024. He should be the Raiders' top target if they are looking to trade for any starting quarterbacks in the league.

