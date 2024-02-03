5 defensive players to win Super Bowl MVP feat. Ray Lewis

The Super Bowl MVP is an award given to the most influential individual performer at the big game. While the accolade is generally won by offensive players, there have been a handful of defensive stars who have staked a claim to the award.

In 57 Super Bowls so far, only 10 defensive performers have won the MVP award. Here, we take a look at five of the most recent defensive players who outperformed all other offensive displays at the big game to win the Super Bowl MVP.

5 defensive players who have won the Super Bowl MVP

Former Denver Broncos LB Von Miller was the last defensive player to win the Super Bowl MVP award

#1. Von Miller, LB at Super Bowl 50

Miller was named MVP at Super Bowl 2016 when his Denver Broncos team beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 at Levi's Stadium. The linebacker racked up six total tackles and 2.5 sacks, defending one pass and forcing two fumbles in the big game.

Miller went on to win a second Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

#2. Malcolm Smith, LB at Super Bowl XLVIII

Smith picked up the MVP award at Super Bowl 48 when his Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8 in a one-sided affair at MetLife Stadium. The linebacker returned one interception 69 yards for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and made nine tackles to guide his team to victory.

#3. Dexter Jackson, S at Super Bowl XXXVII

Jackson won the MVP award at Super Bowl 2003 when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers team beat the Oakland Raiders 48-21 at the then-Qualcomm Stadium. The safety recorded two critical interceptions at the big game to win the coveted honor.

#4. Ray Lewis, LB at Super Bowl XXXV

Lewis was named Super Bowl MVP at the big game in 2001 when his Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Giants 34-7 at Raymond James Stadium. The linebacker's five combined tackles and four passes defended earned him the award.

#5. Larry Brown, LB at Super Bowl XXX

Brown picked up the MVP award at Super Bowl 1996 when his Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 at Sun Devil Stadium. The linebacker recorded two crucial interceptions which the Cowboys turned into touchdowns.