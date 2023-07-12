5 epic revenge games in the upcoming 2023 NFL season ft. Eagles vs Chiefs

The 2023 NFL season is upon us, with less than two months to go until the Kansas City Chiefs kick things off when they host the Detroit Lions on September 7.

The NFL is built on storylines, such as a decorated player facing off against his old employers for the first time, or a disgruntled coach getting to face up against the team that let him go.

These are more often than not revenge games, where one team or player is out to seek revenge on the team they're up against, for either personal or public reasons. Here, we look at five biggest of these 'revenge games' in the upcoming season.

#5 - Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams, Week 3

Bengals Football

The Bengals host the Rams in week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Monday Night Football, in what is a rematch of their Super Bowl LVI matchup in which Los Angeles won.

The narrow defeat came in Cincinnati's first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, and the loss left a bitter taste in their mouth.

Joe Burrow and company will be looking for revenge when they welcome Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp to town.

#4 - Miami Dolphins (Tyreek Hill) @ Kansas City Chiefs, Week 9

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins travel to Germany to face the Kansas City Chiefs as Hill goes up against his old teammate and QB Patrick Mahomes.

Hill was traded to the Dolphins for a first-round, a second-round two fourth-round and a sixth-round draft pick, and he more than repaid the faith by putting up the best season of his career. With Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, Hill had 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns, making the Pro Bowl and being voted All-Pro.

He will look to make sure the Chiefs realise what they lost when they face up in Week 9.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers, week 5

The Dallas Cowboys will be chomping at the bit to gain some revenge on the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have eliminated Dallas from playoff contention for two consecutive years, and both times in embarrassing fashion.

In 2021, the Cowboys lost after a last-second Dak Prescott QB Draw as time expired; and in 2022, they bizarrely set up with Ezekiel Elliott as the centre and the play was blown up.

Jerry Jones' men will be making sure they're no longer the laughing stock in this iconic NFL rivalry.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs, Week 17

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are one of the newer rivals in the NFL, with Joe Burrow currently holding a 3-1 record over Patrick Mahomes.

Much trash-talking between the two sides has already taken place ahead of the game. Both Ja'Marr Chase and Travis Kelce are stirring the pot for what promises to be one of the games of the season.

The Bengals players also renamed Arrowhead 'Burrowhead' in the build-up to the 2022 AFC Championship Game, something which didn't sit well with Chiefs players.

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs, Week 11

In terms of revenge games, it doesn't get any bigger than a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.

In what was one of the best games in recent memory, the Chiefs overcame the Eagles 38-35, with both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts playing outstandingly.

Hurts and the Eagles would have been deflated after the loss, looking to seek revenge at the earliest opportunity. Thankfully for them, they only have to wait a few months to try and take down KC.

