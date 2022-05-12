5 most exciting games to watch out for in 2022 NFL season from schedule released so far

The 2022 NFL season is several months away. To fill the time, the NFL is slowly leaking games to fill the void that the long offseason is providing us here in mid-May.

A total of 18 full matchups, with their corresponding date, time and TV information have been announced thus far. Several perennial fixtures, such as the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, have been given start times.

Here are the 5 most exciting games to watch out for in 2022 NFL season from the schedule released so far:

The Chiefs and Chargers take to the new Amazon platform for a Thursday night clash in September

Chiefs vs. Chargers on Thursday, Sept. 15

The first known Amazon matchup of the season will be an intriguing matchup between the perennial AFC West powerhouse the Kansas City Chiefs and the up-and-coming team the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are aiming to break through under their new franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

Stock Market News @StockMKTNewz The first ever Thursday Night Football game on Amazon $AMZN will be the Chargers vs the Chiefs during week 2 The first ever Thursday Night Football game on Amazon $AMZN will be the Chargers vs the Chiefs during week 2

Patrick Mahomes has lost his top receiver in Tyreek Hill, and will be using Week 2 to figure out who his new top option is. The Chargers' offense will be integrating fourth-round draft pick Isaiah Spiler out of Texas A&M behind Austin Ekeler, while integrating several new defenders via free agency.

It'll be a fun debut for the NFL on a new platform, with the potential for fireworks ever present September 15th.

The Bears and Packers at Lambeau Field on a Sunday night is a recipe for entertainment

Packers vs. Bears on Sunday, Sept. 18

There's nothing like a rivalry game on national TV. On the second Sunday of the season, the Green Bay Packers will host the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on NBC's NFL Sunday Night.

This one has the making of a potential instant classic if young gun Justin Fields can lead the Bears past the Packers. The Packers used the draft to improve their defense while also adding a new wide receiver option for Aaron Rodgers in second-round pick Christian Watson. On the flipside, it could just as easily be a simple spread cover for Green Bay in front of the 'Cheesehead' faithful.

The Bills and Titans will be a battle of top AFC teams

Bills vs. Titans on Monday, Sept. 19th

The very next night, the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans play in a clash of contenders in the AFC. Buffalo is the odds-on favorite to raise the Vince Lombradi Trophy in February 2023, while Tennessee was the top seed in the conference this past season.

It'll be fascinating to see if Derrick Henry can remain a top running back as his career progresses. It will similarly be interesting to see if Josh Allen can live up to NFL MVP hype. This early-season test for both squads will leave a lasting memory for both sides, for better or for worse.

The Rams and Packers collide in late December in a juicy Monday night matchup

Packers vs. Rams on Monday, Dec. 19

The defending Super Bowl champions traveling to Lambeau Field on a Monday night is the kind of game ESPN circles the calendar for. When the Los Angeles Rams play the Packers in late December, both teams could be battling for a top postseason seed.

Last season, Green Bay got the best of the eventual title-winners with a win that propelled the Packers to a 9-3 record at the beginning of December. There could be similar stakes and familiar fireworks when Aaron Rodgers battles one of the most physical defenses in the NFL this season.

The defending champs take on the new-look Broncos on Christmas day

Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25

While Christmas Day is usually the NBA's big day, it happens to fall on a Sunday this year. This means that December 25th will likely see more fans on pro basketball's sacred day watching the NFL.

There's a potentially massive clash between the Denver Broncos, fresh off the Russell Wilson trade, and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. This will have an alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon.

If the Wilson deal works, this matchup will have serious juice. If not? The slime effects could keep Broncos fans' minds off the massive haul Seattle received for him.

Edited by John Maxwell