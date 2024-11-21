As we approach Week 12 of the NFL season, some of the league's best players are on their bye week. Each team faces a bye week at some point during the regular season as players are given time to rest and recover from a grueling schedule.

There are six teams on byes this week.

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In terms of fantasy football, some of the best fantasy assets play for these teams and will need to be replaced in lineups across the land ahead of Week 12.

Fantasy Football studs on bye in Week 12

#5 - Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson - NFL Fantasy Football studs on bye in Week 12 - Source: Imagn

After a slow start to the 2024 NFL season, New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson has stepped up of late and will be a big miss in fantasy football in Week 12.

Trending

In PPR scoring, Wilson is WR5 after amassing 722 yards and five TDs on 69 receptions in his first season with Aaron Rodgers. Wilson's fantasy football output in 2024 has only been topped by Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb.

#4 - Josh Allen

Josh Allen - NFL Fantasy Football studs on bye in Week 12 - Source: Imagn

After ending Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' unbeaten streak in Week 11, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen heads into his bye week this week.

Expand Tweet

Allen has once again been an excellent fantasy football quarterback, ranking as QB4 this season after amassing 228.3 fantasy points so far this season.

This season, Allen has passed for 2,543 yards and 18 TDs whilst adding a further 316 yards and five scores on the ground.

#3 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow - NFL Fantasy Football studs on bye in Week 12 - Source: Imagn

Another quarterback who has an excellent campaign but is also on a bye this week is the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. However, unlike Allen, leading the Bills to a 9-2 record heading into their bye, the Cincinnati Bengals are sitting at 4-7.

This isn't due to Burrow, though, as through 11 games, he leads the league in passing yards (3,028) and passing touchdowns (27).

Burrow is QB2 in fantasy football this season, behind only his AFC North rival Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

#2 - Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara - NFL Fantasy Football studs on bye in Week 12 - Source: Imagn

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara has once again been the best fantasy football asset on the team. Through 11 weeks, Kamara is RB3 in PPR, scoring behind only Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.

Kamara has rushed for 782 yards and six touchdowns, as well as adding 433 yards and a further score on 55 receptions through the air.

The veteran running back has amassed 219.5 PPR points, averaging an excellent 20 points per game and will be a miss for his fantasy football owners this week.

#1 - Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase - NFL Fantasy Football studs on bye in Week 12 - Source: Imagn

Another player who will be a big miss to his fantasy football owners in Week 12 is Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase has been arguably the best fantasy football asset this season, comfortably leading all wide receivers with his 251.7 PPR points. The player in 2nd place is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is back on 191.4.

Chase has amassed 1,056 yards and 12 TDs on 73 receptions as he continues to form a dynamic duo with his quarterback, Joe Burrow.

His 22.9 fantasy points per game is third across the NFL, behind only quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.