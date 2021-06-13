5 fastest NFL players going into the 2021-22 season

It's one of the most frequently asked questions in American football - Who is the fastest player in the NFL?

There are so many different metrics and stats to compare in 2021 and with the lack of an actual NFL sprint race, the conjecture will continue. When creating this list, I used a range of different evidence that shows NFL players speed in varying situations.

So without further ado, let's get straight to it. Here are five of the fastest players in the NFL heading into the upcoming season.

#5 - Raheem Mostert

The San Francisco 49ers running back was the fastest ball carrier in the NFL last season. He topped the Next Gen Stats table with the two fastest speeds in 2020.

The Niners RB was clocked up 23.09 mph in Week 2 of the regular season during an 80 yard touchdown run. Mostert had previously hit 22.73 mph in Week 1 on his way to a 76 yard TD. Someone should check the man's cleats for jet packs.

#4 - Troy Pride

Punt gunners reach some of the fastest recorded speeds on a football field 💨



📸: Top 5 MPH by Punt Gunner, Tackle Play



Rudy Ford & Davontae Harris each had multiple top five plays, however, it was @TroyPride18 who reached the fastest speed on a tackle.#SpecialTeamsFriday pic.twitter.com/VwYQk7w1QP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) June 11, 2021

NFL punt gunners are some of the fastest players in the league. Carolina Panthers cornerback and special teams player Troy Pride showed his speed last season.

The 23-year-old was clocked at a top speed of 22.50 mph in Week 3 chasing a punt against the Los Angeles Rams.

#3 - Mecole Hardman

ICYMI: We have the full playback of the quickest race of 2021 here! A huge thank you to @MecoleHardman4 @DevinWhite__40 @__RUGGS @JJettas2 and @BleacherReport! We had a blast! The Quicker Pick has arrived! pic.twitter.com/KTwDD57Xvv — Bounty (@Bounty) May 20, 2021

If only the NFL would organize a sprint race between the fastest players so we would know once and for all who is the king of speed. Well, this year Bounty paper towels got as close as we ever had to a race between NFL speedsters.

NFL virtual sprint race

They got four of the fastest NFL players to agree to compete in a virtual 40-yard sprint race. The contestants were Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Chiefs speedster Mecole Hardman won the race with a spectacular time of 4.22, followed by Ruggs 4.26, White 4.37 and Jefferson 4.50.

#2 - D.K. Metcalf

We couldn't make a list of the fastest men in the NFL without this freak of nature - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. The six-foot-four, 229-pounds wideout made headlines around the world when he chased down Cardinals cornerback Buddha Baker last season.

According to Next Gen Stats, Metcalf reached a top speed of 22.64 mph as he ran down Baker. He went on to compete in a 100 meter sprint race in May, where he recorded an impressive time of 10.36.

#1 - Eric Stokes

This year's NFL Draft was full of lightning fast rookies. One of the quickest players drafted was Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes. The former Georgia Bulldogs player was selected with the 29 overall pick in the draft. Unfortunately due to the developing Aaron Rodgers drama, Stokes was an afterthought on draft night.

#Georgia CB Eric Stokes just ran a 4.25 (Unofficially)

If accurate it would be the 3rd fastest 40 yd dash time ever💨



Below is a video (no sound)#NFL #NFLDraft #NFLCombine #HOACombine pic.twitter.com/6lnPdaeIad — NFL Tailgate 🏈 (@GridironDrives) March 5, 2021

Stokes posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.29 secs on his NFL pro day but has been known to run it four-tenths of a second faster at 4.25, which would make him the third-fastest player ever to suit up in the NFL.

Maybe the Green Bay Packers front-office knew what they were doing when picking the little-known cornerback.

