5 free agent players Eagles should target ahead of training camp ft. Hunter Renfrow 

The Philadelphia Eagles gave themselves a clean bill of health for the 2024 season. The collapse late in 2023 was huge and left scars, with Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox retiring and both coordinators leaving the job.

Now, the Eagles are expecting Jalen Hurts to lead the team back to their best days, with Nick Sirianni retained as the head coach but with their division being the smallest of their lofty targets: Philadelphia wants to return to their status as a leading team in the NFC.

Here's a look at five free agents that could help them do just that.

5 free agents that Philadelphia Eagles should target before camp

#1. Hunter Renfrow, WR

Fans have discussed Renfrow with other teams, but perhaps Philadelphia is the one that makes the most sense. He's not in his best form right now, but he's not an old player either and his ability as a slot receiver would feature nicely in a group with two superstars on the outside (A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith) but with a lack of depth.

#2. Justin Simmons, S

Simmons to the Eagles has been discussed exhaustively before, with the former Broncos safety considered a good player in a position that Philadelphia needs to fortify. At this point, they seem to be satisfied with Reed Blankenship, but Simmons is a clear upgrade and an option that they will certainly have in mind.

#3. Russell Gage, WR

Gage follows the same briefing as Renfrow as he wouldn't be expected to become an impact player, but adding depth would be excellent for the team when thinking about the long run. Naturally, his number of targets would be small with Brown and Smith on the roster.

#4. Hassan Ridgeway, DT

A return to Philadelphia for Ridgeway would add some necessary depth in the interior of the defensive line, which is a position that the Eagles invested heavily in recent years, but there's a need for experience that arose with Fletcher Cox hanging his boots.

#5. Jamal Adams, S

Adams is far from his prime, but as always, adding depth and experience doesn't hurt. He could feature in some packages with six defensive backs and give a breather to C.J. Gardner-Johnson on some series.

Which free agent do you think the Philadelphia Eagles should target ahead of the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

