  • 5 free agents Jets should target ahead of training camp ft. Justin Simmons

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 25, 2024 01:44 GMT
Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos
The New York Jets are looking to finally end the longest active playoff drought in North American professional sports.

Their biggest headline heading into the season is the return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers from his shocking Achilles injury, which completely derailed their 2023-24 postseason bid. But it is not as if they chose to stand pat after he fully recovered.

General manager Joe Douglas was a busy man in the offseason, nabbing Mike Williams and Javon Kinlaw in free agency and trading for pass rusher Haason Reddick. Then in the Draft, he brought in Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu, among others.

But the Jets should not be done there. In fact, they have more holes to fill. These are some of the players whom they should target as summer camp looms.

5) Trai Turner

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders
In his heyday, Trai Turner was one of the best guards in professional football. Beginning with his sophomore season in 2013-14, he made five straight Pro Bowls with the Carolina Panthers and played in Super Bowl 50.

That experience may prove invaluable to a mostly young offensive line that needs more polishing when it comes to protecting Aaron Rdgers from pass rushes.

4) Yannick Ngakoue

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
When it comes to the front seven, the Jets have a star-studded starting linebacker unit of Pro Bowlers -Haason Reddick, Jermaine Johnson II, and CJ Mosley. But their defensive line, aside from another Pro Bowler in Quinnen Williams, leaves much to be desired.

Enter Yannick Ngakoue. The defensive end has always been a starter-caliber player, and he should be able to bring his dynamism and explosivity to the trench.

3) David Bakhtiari

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers
At first glance, David Bakhtiari is a strange entry on this list given the presence of Tyron Smith. But he knows Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett very well, having played with them in Green Bay.

Seeming fully healthy for the first time in months, he should provide competition for the task of protecting the multiple-time MVP's blind side.

2) Jayron Kearse

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
Despite the presence of elite All-Pro/Pro Bowler Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed, the Jets could still use some major contributors at safety.

Jayron Kearse is the only player on this list to have never been an All-Pro or Pro Bowler. But as the Dallas Cowboys' starting strong safety, he was among their silent operators, doing all the little things that made them contenders. Perhaps this is what Gang Green needs: hard-nosed, selfless players like him.

1) Justin Simmons

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos
Speaking of safeties, here is somene who could add star power to a shallow corps.

Justin Simmons was among the best safeties in the league during his time with the Denver Broncos. He also happens to know Nathaniel Hackett very well, having spent fifteen games with him in 2022-23.

That connection may prove invaluable to a team that has been widely seen as Packers 2.0 - and not just because they share the same primary uniform color.

