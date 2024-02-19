5 Free agents Packers should target to win Super Bowl next season

It is safe to say that the Green Bay Packers were among the biggest overachievers of the 2023-24 season. Entering their year without Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback, they somehow made the playoffs under Jordan Love.

They then surprised fans with a demolition of the heavily-favored Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. The top-seeded San Francisco 49ers ended their run in the Divisional Round. However, the 49ers had to fight for the win, trailing late into the fourth before Christian McCaffrey hit the end zone for the second time that night.

As 2024-25 looms, the Packers will be eager to regain the NFC North from the newly ascendant Detroit Lions. But how can they do that? They will need to sign these people, for a start...

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Brian Burns

Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers

Brian Burns has been one of the few bright spots of the Carolina Panthers' current dry spell. He has made two Pro Bowls and risen through the franchise's all-time defensive lists, accumulating many tackles and sacks throughout his career.

But he is set to become a free agent, and he may be tired of the lack of winning that he has experienced thus far, opening him to a move.

Fortunately, the Packers badly need high-quality help alongside De'Vondre Campbell at linebacker. Burns could be exactly the person for this situation.

4) Donovan Smith

Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Practice

Donovan Smith is coming off helping the Kansas City Chiefs become the first team since the New England Patriots to clinch consecutive Super Bowls. Despite not being perfect, he still played a crucial part in Patrick Mahomes passing (and rushing) his way to another Super Bowl MVP award.

Should the Packers sign him, Smith's championship experience (he also won Super Bowl LV with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) could prove a boon to Jordan Love, who needs all the protection that he can get.

3) Nick Allegretti

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs

Speaking of the Kansas City Chiefs, Nick Allegretti is another free agent offensive lineman who can be targeted. Late in the 2023-24 playoffs, he filled in for an injured Joe Thuney and helped the team clinch their second AFC title and then the Super Bowl.

However, with two-time Pro Bowler and former New England Patriot Thuney in the midst of a massive five-year, $80-million contract, Allegretti may find himself having limited opportunities to start.

That will not be a problem in Wisconsin. With Jon Runyan Jr. set to hit free agency as well, Allegretti can step in and form a formidable duo with another two-time Pro Bowler in Elgton Jenkins.

2) Antoine Winfield Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As said before, there will soon be many holes in the Packers' secondary.

Rasul Douglas is gone. Darnell Savage, Keisean Nixon, and Jonathan Owens will be free agents. This means Jaire Alexander will be the only credible defensive back left, and that cannot happen.

Antoine Winfield Jr. will also be a free agent, and he could be this team's star safety of the future.

1) Derrick Henry

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry is quite possibly the most highly-prized free agent of the 2024 offseason. He was the main reason why the Tennessee Titans have been playoff contenders in the Mike Vrabel-Ryan Tannehill era, but it is now set to end.

Do the Packers really need another running back when they already have Aaron Jones? Ideally, no. But AJ Dillon, among others, will be a free agent; and if he leaves, then they will be badly understaffed on the ground.

One possible use for Henry in this instance could be converting him to fullback - more blocking and receiving. He has the size to do so (6'3", 247 pounds), and a shift in roles could revitalize his career as he enters his 30's - the usual time when running backs start losing their productivity.