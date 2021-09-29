5 Greatest Aaron Rodgers clutch moments over the years

Aaron Rodgers is the reigning MVP in the NFL. Over the years he has shown his capability in coming up with many astonishing plays, especially when all hope seems lost. Many a game that would have otherwise been squandered by the Green Bay Packers has been saved by the efforts of one Aaron Rodgers.

The latest iteration of a clutch play by Aaron Rodgers came in the game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers this week. The Packers were behind 28-27 when they took possession on their 25-yard line. With 37 seconds left on the clock, Aaron Rodgers found wide receiver Davante Adams and managed to get within field goal range as the clock expired.

It was duly converted and the Packers ended the game with a win that they could have easily lost. All thanks to Aaron Rodgers. It wasn't the first time, and it most certainly won't be the last time. We look at some of the best clutch plays he has ever come up with.

Best ever clutch plays by Aaron Rodgers

#1 - Pass to Jennings in Super Bowl XLV

Nothing is more clutch than setting up the play that wins you the Super Bowl in a closely fought match. Rodgers' pass to Jennings in a third-and-ten situation, with the smallest of spaces to aim for, that continued the drive and led to a field goal would forever be etched in the minds of Green Bay Packers fans. It put the Packers up by six and ultimately the Steelers turned the ball over on their next possession.

#2 - Miracle in Motown

This drops down to second spot just because it was not a Super Bowl match. Aaron Rodgers' dexterity to pull off this pass is unbelievable. There was no way that the Packers could have won this game. However, a facemask penalty gave them breathing space, and the rest, as they say, is history.

#3 - Hail Mary against the Cardinals

Trailing 20-13 in a playoff game against the Cardinals with 5 seconds to go, Aaron Rodgers threw a Hail Mary pass to Jeff Janis. Not only was it caught, but the sheer ability to execute that throw was something to behold. Falling away under pressure, he still landed it on a dime.

#4 - Hail Mary against the Giants

Talk about sheer risk-taking ability when we mention this pass. This was not the end of the game. Rather, it was at the end of the half where the Packers were leading 7-6. Instead of sitting on it and letting the Giants back in the game, Aaron Rodgers decided to take the game away from them with a swing of his arm.

#5 - Pass to Cook against the Dallas Cowboys

With five seconds left in the game and in a third-and-twenty situation, Aaron Rodgers threw a pass as accurate as they come to Jared Cook that allowed the Packers to win the playoff game. The 36-yard pass set up a field goal that allowed the Packers to advance.

