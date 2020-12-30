Ranking the top 5 NFL players to wear No. 1

Perhaps surprisingly, there have not been many top quarterbacks that have worn the No. 1 jersey throughout their entire NFL career.

Some standout QBs like Randall Cunningham, Jeff George and Michael Vick wore the No. 1 jersey for short periods. But there have only been three quarterbacks who were really successful wearing the number.

Here are the five greatest NFL players who wore the No. 1 jersey.

5. Kyler Murray (QB, 2019-Present)

Kyler Murray kicks off our list because he has only been in the NFL for a short period of time. In that short period the young quarterback has put up stats that has landed him on our list. Murray is playing in his second season in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Kyler Murray rushing:



💨 123 attempts (2nd amond QBs)

💨 744 yards (2nd)

💨 11 TDs (1st) pic.twitter.com/iFCbPQBySK — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 23, 2020

Kyler Murray has completed 65.7 percent of his passes throughout his two seasons. He has also recorded 7,606 passing yards, 46 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Murray has also racked up 1,360 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

4. Jason Elam (K, 1993-2009)

Jason Elam would put together a great career as a kicker in the NFL. He would be named to three Pro Bowl teams and would win two Super Bowl championships. Elam would make 80% of his field goals throughout his NFL career with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons.

Top-5 Denver Broncos season openers this century:



#3 - 2007 @ Buffalo



Jay Cutler and Javon Walker led the Broncos down the field in the last minute, and Jason Elam got the field goal off just in time for a thrilling comeback victory!#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/nNAW2EKKNw — Broncos Outsider (@BroncosOutside) September 4, 2020

Jason Elam is currently third in NFL history for the longest field goal made. Elam would hit a 63-yard field goal in the 1998 NFL Season when he was a member of the Broncos. Throughout his 17 year career, Elam would score 1,983 points in the NFL falling 17 points shy of 2,000.

3. Gary Anderson (K, 1982-2004)

Gary Anderson would play 23 years in the NFL. He would make 80.1% of his field goals and 99.2% of his extra points. Throughout his NFL career, Gary Anderson would be named to one NFL All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowl teams. He would also be names to the 1980s and 1990s Hall-of-Fame teams.

GARY ANDERSON

-2021 HoF nominee

-Steelers all-time leading scorer

-Most accurate kicker in NFL history during career

-Surpassed Blanda for most career pts in NFL history (now 3rd)

-NFL All-Decade Team 1980’s & 1990’s

-Greatest FG in Steelers history ⬇️pic.twitter.com/WGoFlksDGn — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) September 16, 2020

Gary Anderson would kick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1982-1994 NFL Seasons and still leads the Steelers in scoring. He also leads the team in field goals, extra points and attempts for both. Gary Andersons longest field goal is only at 55 yards which isn't very far considering the kickers today.

2. Cam Newton (QB, 2011-Present)

Cam Newton has had a successful NFL career despite the last two seasons with the Panthers and Patriots. Newton has been named to one NFL All-Pro team and three NFL Pro Bowl teams. He was also the 2011 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2015 AP Offensive Player of the Year and 2015 Bert Bell Award winner.

Cam Newton is the only player in the NFL with 70 Rush TD over the last 10 seasons ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Fz6ONxtTGn — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2020

Cam Newton has also won the NFL MVP Award once. The last two seasons have almost outweighed all the great things Cam Newton has done in his NFL career. He has completed 60% of his passes for 31,456 passing yards, 118 touchdowns and 91 interceptions. On top of his passing stats he had recorded 1,821 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

1. Warren Moon (QB, 1984-2000)

When we think of the greatest NFL Players to ever wear the number 1 on their jersey, Warren Moon has to be at the top. Warren Moon would play 17 seasons in the NFL. During those 17 seasons he would be named to nine NFL Pro Bowl teams. He would also win the 1989 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, 1990 NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year and was named to the 1984 NFL All-Rookie Team.

HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS TO MY CLOSE FRIEND AND LONGTIME CLIENT WARREN MOON — I was privileged to present him in Canton when he was inducted as the first African American Quarterback in the modern era into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Happiest of birthdays to @WMoon1! pic.twitter.com/5rjnuA179g — Leigh Steinberg (@leighsteinberg) November 19, 2020

Moon would complete 58.4% of his passes for 49,325 passing yards, 291 passing touchdowns and 233 interceptions. On top of those passing stats, Warren Moon would run for 1,736 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. Warren Moons greatest accomplishment would be being inducted into the NFL Pro Football Hall-of-Fame.