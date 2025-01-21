5 HC candidates Raiders should target after whiffing on Ben Johnson ft. Brian Flores 

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a huge disappointment on Monday. Their favorite head coach prospect, Ben Johnson, was officially appointed as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, leaving the Raiders in the dust and looking for other options.

There are some good points to attract coaches to the Las Vegas job. Apart from a great stadium and a high draft pick, there are important pieces on offense (Brock Bowers), defense (Maxx Crosby) and enough cap space to make things work. Even without Ben Johnson, they could still land a good coach.

Here's a closer look at some other options for the Raiders' head coach job.

5 HC candidates Raiders should go after with Ben Johnson landing in Chicago

#1. Brian Flores

Brian Flores may see 2024 as his redemption year. After a (turbulent) three-year stint as head coach in Miami, the ultimate blitz lover returned to the league as defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings last year.

If in 2023 the numbers were already good despite the lack of talent, the fruits appeared in 2024, with a strong defense leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record, even though their end of the season was disappointing.

#2. Todd Monken

In addition to a great 2023 season and Lamar Jackson's second MVP, Monken was also the offensive coordinator for Georgia's back-to-back championship team. Known for his creative schemes, he's a name that's well-respected by those who have worked with him, which could attract some teams in a state of turmoil.

His age is possibly a problem as Monken is 58 years old, and the current trend in the league is to look for younger coaches.

#3. Joe Brady

After taking over the offense in the middle of 2023, the Buffalo Bills have gone from water to wine, and much of it has been through Joe Brady's hands. By finding the balance between the running game with James Cook and Josh Allen passing the ball, the offensive coordinator has brought efficiency back to Buffalo's offense.

Teams desperate for a quarterback in 2025 may think fondly of Joe Brady: in addition to the Bills, he was also LSU's passing game coordinator in 2019, when Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson led a championship-winning team.

#4. Bobby Slowik

A member of Washington's notorious 2012 coaching staff, the Houston Texans offensive coordinator is a favorite because of one simple name: C.J. Stroud. Houston's offense took the league by storm last year, with Stroud being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Like others from the Shanahan-McVay tree, Slowik was already a candidate for head coaching during the last offseason. He has made some interviews, and the Raiders should at least consider the possibility.

#5. Steve Spagnuolo

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator failed in his first time leading a franchise when he was the head coach of the Rams, but his excellent work in Kansas City has made other franchises consider him again, even though he would be one of the oldest head coaches in the league.

If the Chiefs indeed win the three-peat, a move to a head coach job would feel natural, and for the Raiders, if there's someone with answers to stop Patrick Mahomes, this guy has to be someone who trained against him for six seasons.

