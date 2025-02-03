5 high-profile celebrities who are Chiefs fans feat. Brad Pitt

The Kansas City Chiefs will eye a historic three-peat when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 59. This year's big game will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

While fans across the country will have their respective picks for the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have some star-studded celebrities for support in their corner. On that note, here are five celebrities who will back Andy Reid's Kansas City to get the job done on Sunday.

5 celebrities who support the Kansas City Chiefs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Paul Rudd is a hardcore Chiefs fan - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1. Brad Pitt

Trending

Veteran Hollywood star Brad Pitt is a supporter of the Chiefs football franchise. He was born in Oklahoma, but his family soon moved to Springfield, Missouri, when he was young.

Since then, Pitt has often voiced his support for Kansas City. He even wore a Chiefs hat at the 2020 SAG Awards, flaunting his affection for the team.

#2. Paul Rudd

Actor Paul Rudd has often expressed his love for the Chiefs. He even attends Kansas City games when he's not working.

When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023, Rudd said:

"I’m such a Chiefs fan that you don’t wanna be around me during a game.”

It's safe to say that Rudd will be going through the emotions when Kansas City faces Philadelphia on Sunday.

#3. Sheryl Crow

Nine-time Grammy award winner Sheryl Crow is a hardcore Chiefs fan. The singer attended a team practice session in September 2023 and has often attended Kansas City games over the years.

Crow was at the 2024 Super Bowl and donned a Chiefs jersey while watching her team win the Lombardi Trophy against the San Francisco 49ers.

#4. Jason Sudeikis

Actor Jason Sudeikis has been a lifelong fan of the Chiefs. He attended Shawnee Mission West High School in Kansas and has a deep connection with the city.

Sudeikis was at the Super Bowl last year when Kanas City took down the 49ers to win their third big game under coach Andy Reid.

#5. Kevin Richardson

Former Backstreet Boys singer Kevin Richardson has a strong affinity for the Chiefs. He has supported the team for decades and even attends their games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Richardson attended the Super Bowl last year with his family when the Chiefs beat San Francisco.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.