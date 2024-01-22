5 high-profile WRs Aaron Rodgers' Jets should target in 2024 feat. Calvin Ridley, Gabe Davis and more

With Breece Hall, a healthy Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson on the roster, the New York Jets offense has the beginnings of a solid unit. Unfortunately, as 2023 taught the team and its fans, the rest of the offense isn't cutting it. The other wide receivers in particular are pretty bad and need improving. Fortunately, there are plenty of high profile options for the team to consider.

Five star WRs the Jets need for Aaron Rodgers

5) Davante Adams

The Las Vegas Raiders are probably not trading Davante Adams. If they do, though, then the Jets make the most sense. They already called about Adams at the last trade deadline and he and Rodgers were a dynamic duo in Green Bay.

Pairing Adams with Wilson would easily make for the best one two punch in wide receivers in the entire league. If he's even remotely available in a trade, the Jets should go after it.

4) Gabe Davis

Gabe Davis is a boom or bust player, but he could be a great addition to their offense. He can stretch the field, and Rodgers is no stranger to having boom or bust targets. He's been an excellent WR2 with the Buffalo Bills, so he would be able to make an impact and help Garrett Wilson if he were added. He's a free agent and likely wouldn't command a massive contract.

3) Mike Evans

Mike Evans is a free agent this offseason. It's hard to imagine the Tampa Bay Buccaneers not bringing back the star wideout, but the Jets could be an intriguing option. He would enter a very strong passing offense and the Jets were considered Super Bowl contenders before Aaron Rodgers' injury, so the relative same roster plus Evans would be, too.

2) Calvin Ridley

If the Jacksonville Jaguars bring Calvin Ridley back, the draft compensation they traded for him gets better, so many believe he will hit the open market. He would make a terrific addition to the Jets if he did. He's a legitimate star wide receiver who could easily be a mentor for the younger Wilson. He had a pretty strong year in return from suspension for the Jaguars, and he'd be even more in rhythm for the 2024 season.

1) Tee Higgins

The best wide receiver available this offseason is Tee Higgins. The Cincinnati Bengals wideout is likely to leave town since the franchise has to pay Ja'Marr Chase a ton of money eventually. Higgins is much younger than every other available wide receiver and his talent is undeniable.

Adding him next to Wilson makes them the best NFL WR duo in the league and it gives Aaron Rodgers two legitimate stars to throw to. It's hard to imagine many defenses being able to contain both of them.