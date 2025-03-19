5 highest-paid cornerbacks in NFL after Texans extend Derek Stingley Jr. on $90,000,000, 3-year deal

The Houston Texans have extended Derek Stingley Jr.'s contract. The All-Pro cornerback has signed a three-year, $90,000,000 deal that makes him the best-paid CB in the league.

Now that the Texans have reset the cornerback contract market, let's look at the best paid players at the lockdown position. Kindly note that all figures are culled from overthecap.com.

Top 5 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL

5. Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers - $21,000,000 per year

Jaire Alexander is the Green Bay Packers' star cornerback, and one of the best paid defensive backs in the league. Alexander is a perennial Pro Bowler, and a lockdown threat on his day.

However, recent reports state that the Packers are trying to trade Alexander to a new team. There's a possibility that the franchise wants to get his bumper deal off their payroll ahead of the 2025 regular season.

4. Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos - $24,000,000 per year

Patrick Surtain II is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time All-Pro selection. Surtain II is the best cornerback in the league, and a key part of Sean Payton's defense.

Surtain II is the fourth best paid CB in the league for now. He'll surely reset the market if he continues his stellar form.

3. Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins - $24,100,000 per year

Jalen Ramsey is a future Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest cornerbacks of his generation. Ramsey earns the big bucks locking down opposing wide receivers on the Miami Dolphins.

The perennial Pro Bowler might be over 30 years old, but he's still a matchup nightmare in the league.

2. Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers - $25,000,000 per year

Jaycee Horn is the recently dethroned highest paid cornerback in the league. Horn is the star defensive back for the Carolina Panthers, and a one-time Pro Bowler.

Horn held the title of highest-paid defensive back in the league for just a few days before it was broken by the next player on our list.

1. Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans - $30,000,000

Fresh off the best season of his professional football career, Derek Stingley Jr. has signed a blockbuster deal with the Texans. He'll remain a key part of DeMeco Ryans' defense for the foreseeable future.

