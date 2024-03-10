5 highest-paid defensive tackles in NFL after Chiefs extend Chris Jones on mammoth 5-year deal

Several NFL teams have been paying defensive tackles handsomely in recent years. On Saturday, reports claimed that Chris Jones agreed to a blockbuster five-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, to receive $95 million in guaranteed money.

Jones' new deal could make him the best-paid defensive tackle in the league. However, the full details of his contract have not been revealed.

On that note, here's a look at the five highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL, as per the average annual value (AAV) of their contracts (according to Over The Cap).

5 highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL

Tied #5. Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants: $22.5 million AAV

Lawrence signed a four-year, $90 million contract with the Giants in May 2023. His deal equates to a $22.5 million average annual salary.

The Giants selected Lawrence in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has earned two Pro Bowl honors thus far.

Tied #5. Daron Payne, Washington Commanders: $22.5 million AAV

Payne signed a four-year, $90 million deal with the Commanders in March 2023. The deal equated to a $22.5 million average annual salary.

Payne was a first-round pick by Washington in 2018. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022.

#4. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans: $23.5 million AAV

Simmons signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Titans in April 2023. His deal will see him earn an average annual salary of $23.5 million.

Simmons was a first-round pick by the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft and earned two Pro Bowl honors thus far.

#3. Quinnen Williams, New York Jets: $24 million AAV

Williams put pen to paper on a four-year, $96 million contract with the New York Jets in July 2023. He will make an average annual salary of $24 million.

Williams was the third-overall pick in 2019. He has earned two Pro Bowl selections thus far.

#2. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams: $31.66 million AAV

Donald signed a three-year contract extension worth $95 million with the Rams in 2022. He is on an average annual salary of $31.66 million.

Donald has been one of the best defensive players in the league since being drafted by Los Angeles in the first round in 2014. He has earned 10 Pro Bowl honors so far and won the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2022.

#1. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs: $31.7- $34 million AAV (projected)

Multiple reports have confirmed that Jones is set to become the highest-paid defensive tackle after agreeing to his new five-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The full details of his contract have not been revealed but sources claim that the value of his deal is expected to be somewhere between $158 million and $170 million.

Jones is projected to receive between $31.7- $34 million on average every year.