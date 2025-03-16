5 highest-paid free agency signings in 2025 feat. Milton Williams and more

The 2025 free agency window has been one of the busiest in recent memory. Teams are stocking up on talent, stars are moving cities, and trades are being made ahead of April's draft.

It's been a busy period for general managers. Let's look at the biggest deals so far in free agency and the beneficiaries of these contracts.

Five highest-paid free agency signings in 2025

5. Aaron Banks, Guard, Green Bay Packers - 4 years, $77 million

The Green Bay Packers have signed former San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract. Banks joins after spending the entirety of his professional football career with the 49ers.

The left guard has signed a contract with $27 million in guarantees (all at signing), and he'll earn $20.5 million per year.

4. Dan Moore, Tackle, Tennessee Titans - 4 years, $82 million

Dan Moore is making the move from Pittsburgh to Tennessee on a bumper contract. The left tackle will join the Titans on a four-year deal worth $82 million.

Moore spent the first four years of his career starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the franchise opted to let him test free agency.

The Titans have now swooped in to bring in Moore. The left tackle's new contract includes $50 million in guarantees.

3. Will Fries, Guard, Minnesota Vikings - 5 years, $87.72 million

Will Fries is swapping Indianapolis for Minnesota in the 2025-26 season. The right guard joins on a five-year deal worth $87,720,000.

Fries' deal makes him a top-five best-paid guard in the league. He'll earn $44 million in guarantees with $34 million being guaranteed upon signing the deal.

2. Sam Darnold, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks - 3 years, $100.5 million

Sam Darnold has gotten his big payday. The 2024 Pro Bowler will continue his career in Seattle after enjoying a career year with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

The Seahawks are bringing Darnold on a three-year deal worth $100.5 million. The deal includes $55 million guaranteed, and he'll earn $33.5 million per year.

1. Milton Williams, Defensive Tackle, New England Patriots - 4 years, $104 million

Milton Williams is joining the New England Patriots on the most lucrative deal of this season's free agency. The Super Bowl LIX winner is moving from Philadelphia to New England on a bumper deal.

Williams will earn $104 million during his four-year contract. It includes $63 million in guaranteed money ($51 million of which is guaranteed at signing), and he'll earn $26 million per year.

