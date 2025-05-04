5 highest-paid kickers in NFL ahead of 2025 season feat. Harrison Butker

Kickers are essential for scoring and have the ability to influence games in the NFL, but they usually don't have the same high demand and high compensation potential as defensive ends, offensive tackles, quarterbacks and other offensive/defensive studs.

That being said, kickers can have a huge impact on close games because missing a vital kick can have a big effect on the result.

Here, we'll examine the kickers who are expected to make the most money in 2025 out of all the players in that position.

Top-5 highest paid kickers in the NFL in 2025

#5 - Graham Gano (New York Giants) - $5.5 million

Graham Gano of the New York Giants - Source: Getty

Graham Gano is still considered one of the NFL's best kickers as the 2025 season approaches. He has attempted 398 field goals in his 15-year career, completing 333 of them with an accuracy rate of 83.7%. He has also had 418 extra-point attempts and made 399 of them.

According to Spotrac, Gano, who inked a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension with the Giants in 2023, makes $5.5 million a year. Accordingly, only four NFL kickers will make more money than the 38-year-old in 2025.

#4 - Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) - $5.501 million

Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty

In August 2024, Cameron Dicker agreed to a four-year, $22.004 million contract deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, which included a $3 million signing bonus and $12.5 million in guaranteed money. He ranks fourth among the league's highest-paid kickers in 2025 with an average yearly pay of $5.501 million.

The 24-year-old kicker, who was an undrafted free agent in 2022, has seized his chance with the Chargers, his fourth team in the league. He set a new single-season record in 2024, converting 39 of his 42 attempts. Additionally, he had the highest success rate of any kicker with at least 35 attempts in Chargers history last season, 92.9 percent.

#3 - Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) - $6 million

Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Jake Elliott recently signed a four-year, $24 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, tying him with Justin Tucker as the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL. Elliot's contract also pays him $6 million a year.

Elliott was especially impressive for the Eagles in the postseason last season, making 10 of 11 field goals during the Eagles' journey to the Super Bowl. He became the first kicker in the league to successfully convert three field goals of no less than 48 yards in a Super Bowl.

#2 - Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) - $6 million

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Justin Tucker is considered one of the finest kickers in NFL history and is likely to be one of the rare first-ballot Hall of Fame inductees as a special-teams player upon his retirement.

Given this, it should come as no surprise that Tucker is the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL, only surpassed by Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tucker signed a four-year, $24 million contract deal with the Ravens in 2022. The agreement also includes an average yearly salary of $6 million and $17.5 million in guaranteed money.

#1 - Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) - $6.4 million

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Harrison Butker has a four-year, $25.6 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. This includes a guaranteed $17.75 million in salary as well as an average yearly salary of $6.4 million, which is marginally higher than what Tucker and Elliott make at their respective teams.

Butker is a three-time Super Bowl winner and has been a crucial part of how the Chiefs rack up points over the past few seasons.

