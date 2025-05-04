5 highest-paid LBs in NFL ahead of 2025 season feat. Roquan Smith

Linebackers are a crucial part of defenses in the NFL. A great crop of linebackers can be the difference between a close win and an avoidable loss at any stage of the season.

With the start of the 2025 regular season a couple of months away, let's look at the highest-paid LBs in the NFL.

Five highest-paid LBs in NFL ahead of 2025 season

5. Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs - $15 million per year

Nick Bolton played a major role in the Chiefs' last two Super Bowl wins. The dynamic linebacker is one of the key components of Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

Bolton signed a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Chiefs on March 14, 2025. He'll be part of Andy Reid's quest to wrestle back the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the upcoming season.

4. Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles - $17 million per year

Zack Baun went from a rotational-level LB in New Orleans to a Super Bowl winner with the Philadelphia Eagles. His story is a reminder that landing spots matter when assessing the ability of NFL players.

Baun joined the Eagles on a one-year prove-it deal ahead of the 2024 season. He's since signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

3. Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears - $18 million per year

Tremaine Edmunds is a two-time Pro Bowler and a crucial part of the Bears' defense. He played in all 17 games of the 2024 season, proving his durability in the process.

The Virginia Tech Hokies product is playing on the four-year, $72 million contract that he signed with the Bears on March 15, 2023.

2. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers - $19 million per year

Fred Warner has spent his entire professional football career with the San Francisco 49ers. He's a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro honoree. Warner has contributed to numerous deep postseason runs with the 49ers.

He is playing on the five-year extension worth $95 million that he signed on July 21, 2021. He'll look to contribute to the 49ers returning to the postseason after a disappointing 2024.

1. Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens - $20 million per year

Roquan Smith is the highest-paid pure LB in the NFL. Smith is on a contract with a total value of $100 million.

He has helped the Baltimore Ravens to three consecutive postseason honors. The perennial Pro Bowler's next goal is a potential Super Bowl run.

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

