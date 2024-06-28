  • NFL
  NFL
  • 5 highest-paid players in Broncos history feat. Von Miller, Peyton Manning and more (2024)

5 highest-paid players in Broncos history feat. Von Miller, Peyton Manning and more (2024)

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jul 03, 2024 20:36 GMT
5 highest-paid players in Broncos history feat. Von Miller, Peyton Manning and more (2024)
5 highest-paid players in Broncos history (2024)

The Denver Broncos are about to enter one of the most important seasons in recent memory. It's Year 2 under head coach Sean Payton, and the team looks significantly different to Year 1, especially at the quarterback position.

As we prepare for the upcoming season, let's also have a look back at the five highest-earning players in the franchise's history.

also-read-trending Trending

The five highest-paid players in Denver Broncos history

These are the five top earners in the history of the franchise. Please note that all the figures are from Spotrac.

5. Demaryius Thomas, Wide receiver - $65,605,500

The late Demaryius Thomas is one of the best wide receivers in Denver Broncos history. Thomas was instrumental in the Broncos' run to Super Bowl 50, where they beat the Carolina Panthers to become league champions.

Thomas earned $65,605,500 during his eight-and-a-half-year career with the Broncos. The team's faithful will always remember him fondly for his reliability on the Gridiron.

4. Peyton Manning, Quarterback - $77,000,000

The Sheriff spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos and led the team to their most recent Super Bowl win, at Super Bowl 50. Manning is the franchise's last truly successful quarterback, and the team is yet to find a worthy successor.

Manning earned $77,000,000 during his four-year stint with the franchise and remains the last Broncos quarterback to lead the team to Super Bowl glory.

3. Russell Wilson, Quarterback - $85,000,000

It took Sean Payton just one season of Russell Wilson to pull the plug on the experiment. Wilson never found his groove in Denver, and the franchise must still pay him $39,000,000 in 2024 while he plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson earned $85,000,000 with the Broncos, but we cannot help but think that the money could have been better spent elsewhere.

2. Champ Bailey, Cornerback - $92,032,035

Champ Bailey is the greatest cornerback in the history of the Denver Broncos. The Pro Football Hall of Famer put fear in the hearts of opposing wide receivers throughout his NFL career. Bailey earned $92,032,035 as a Bronco.

1. Von Miller, Defensive end - $143,753,311

Von Miller is the highest-paid player in the Denver Broncos' history. The Super Bowl 50 MVP spent the first 10 years of his career with the franchise.

Miller earned $143,753,311 with the Broncos and deserved every penny with his week-to-week performances for the franchise. Cam Newton probably still has nightmares of Miller hunting him down in that Super Bowl 50 drubbing.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
