5 highest-paid players in Cardinals history feat. Larry Fitzgerald, Kyler Murray and more (2024)

The Arizona Cardinals had a season to forget in 2023, finishing the year with one of the worst records in the NFL. The franchise enters 2024 with a point to prove and expectations to be met.

Let's look at the highest earners in Cardinals history ahead of the upcoming season.

Five highest-paid players in Arizona Cardinals history

These are the best-paid players in the history of the Arizona Cardinals. Please note that all the figures here are from Spotrac:

5. DJ Humphries, Left tackle - $83,412,902

DJ Humphries spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals and was the team's starting left tackle. For almost a decade, he was tasked with protecting the Cardinals' franchise quarterbacks. Humphries earned $83,412,902 for his efforts in Arizona.

4. Chandler Jones, Defensive end - $90,322,011

Chandler Jones was the Cardinal's chief sack-getter during his impressive six-year spell with the franchise. The Super Bowl winner had the uncanny ability to get to the opposition quarterback.

Jones earned $90,322,011 with the Cardinals and departed for a short stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.

3. Patrick Peterson, Cornerback - $94,757,324

Patrick Peterson spent arguably the best years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He racked up eight Pro Bowl selections and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team during his time in Arizona. Peterson earned $94,757,324 during his stint in Arizona.

2. Kyler Murray, Quarterback - $99,272,938

Kyler Murray will likely be No. 1 on this list when it's all said and done. For now, he'll have to settle for second.

The former first-overall pick has earned $99,272,938 in his six-year NFL career. He'll be looking to lead the Cardinals on a deep postseason run in 2024.

1. Larry Fitzgerald, Wide receiver - $180,757,239

The greatest Arizona Cardinals player in history has earned the most money. It's a fitting figure for the future Hall of Famer.

Larry Fitzgerald earned $180,757,239 during his 17-year NFL career, all spent with the Cardinals.

