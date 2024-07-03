5 highest-paid players in Chargers' history feat. Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and more

The Los Angeles Chargers have yet to see significant postseason success despite being a constantly enjoyable team during their NFL career. The Chargers have only ever appeared in one Super Bowl; they were defeated 49-26 by the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX.

However, the Bolts won one AFL championship prior to the Super Bowl era, which came in 1963.

The players who have made the most money in Los Angeles Chargers history, as per Spotrac, will be highlighted in this article.

The highest-paid players in Los Angeles Chargers' history

5) Mike Williams, Wide Receiver - $75,588,155

Former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams

It was solely for financial reasons that the Los Angeles Chargers cut wide receiver Mike Williams earlier this offseason. Without a doubt, Williams was able to compile an outstanding highlight reel during his first seven NFL seasons with the Chargers.

The former first-round pick was able to earn up to $75.5 million in wages throughout his time with the Los Angeles outfit.

4) Melvin Ingram, Linebacker - $81,222,338

Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III

The San Diego Chargers selected Melvin Ingram III with the 18th overall choice in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. He continued to be a member of the team for nine seasons and was selected for three Pro Bowls during that period.

Ingram has played for the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Kansas City Chiefs since leaving the Chargers in 2021. He had made over $81 million with the Bolts when he left.

3) Keenan Allen, Wide Receiver - $110,012,117

Former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen has been selected to six Pro Bowl teams in his eleven years in the NFL. The standout receiver recorded a personal-best 108 catches, 1,243 yards, and seven touchdowns in just 13 games last season. However, he was traded away to the Chicago Bears after the 2023 season.

Allen agreed to an extension of his deal with the Chargers worth $80 million for four years in 2020. He has now made over $110 million in his NFL career, all with the Chargers.

2) Joey Bosa, Linebacker - $127,894,417

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa

The Chargers selected Joey Bosa with the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has since made four Pro Bowls and won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Bosa is still regarded as one of the most respected edge rushers in the league, so opposition offensive units know exactly what they're up against when they matchup against him.

Bosa has earned up to $127.8 million in salary over his career, making him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL right now.

1) Philip Rivers, Quarterback - $218,917,656

Legendary Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers

Many people believe that one of the NFL's most undervalued quarterbacks ever is Philip Rivers. The former fourth overall pick completed 63,440 yards passing with 421 touchdowns during his career. He was voted third for MVP in 2009, and made eight Pro Bowls throughout his career.

Rivers spent 16 seasons as a member of the Bolts before spending his final season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. Spotrac estimates that he made $218.9 million in salary during his tenure in Los Angeles.

