5 highest-paid players in Colts history feat. Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and more

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 5 highest-paid players in Colts history feat. Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and more

5 highest-paid players in Colts history feat. Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and more

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jul 02, 2024 12:56 GMT
Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos
5 highest-paid players in Colts history feat. Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and more

The Indianapolis Colts have had some success in the NFL; they have won two Super Bowls. When the team was still based in Baltimore and went by the name Baltimore Colts, they won their first Super Bowl in 1971. They won their second Super Bowl in 2007 after the franchise had relocated to Indianapolis.

With three consecutive years missing the playoffs, it looks as if the Indianapolis Colts might remain with only two Super Bowl wins for now while they keep rebuilding.

Ahead of the 2024 season, let's take a look at the players who have made the most money in Indianapolis Colts history.

The highest-paid players in Indianapolis Colts history

5) T.Y. Hilton, Wide Receiver — $77,299,649

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton was with the Indianapolis Colts for 10 seasons — from the time the team selected him as the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2012 draft until the 2021 season. Hilton's career was marred by injuries, and after the 2021 season, he left the Colts to join the Dallas Cowboys.

also-read-trending Trending

Hilton earned $77.2 million in salary during his career with the Colts.

4) Dwight Freeney, Defensive End — $86,172,572

Indianapolis Colts legend Dwight Freeney during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 press conference
Indianapolis Colts legend Dwight Freeney during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 press conference

The Indianapolis Colts selected Dwight Freeney with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2002 NFL draft. Freeney spent 11 years playing for the team, making three first-team All-Pro choices, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and winning one Super Bowl. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Modern Era Class of 2024 earlier this year.

Dwight Freeney made $86.1 million in wages throughout his time with the Colts.

3) DeForest Buckner, Defensive Tackle — $76,151,981

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

DeForest Buckner will play his fifth season with the Indianapolis Colts once the 2024 season starts. Buckner joined the team in 2020 after being traded from the San Francisco 49ers, and he has become one of the best and most reliable players in the NFL at his position. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2019, 2022 and 2024 and was named to the first team All-Pro in 2020.

Upon joining the Colts, Buckner agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract that made him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. The star DT will remain in Indianapolis until the 2026 season after the Colts signed him to a two-year, $46 million contract extension earlier this offseason.

2) Andrew Luck, Quarterback — $109,107,998

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft due to his achievements during his time at Stanford. Luck was successful in the league, going on to win many playoff games, earn four Pro Bowl selections and set many team records. However, he retired at the age of 29, which ended the belief held by many in the football community that he may one day rank among the greatest of all time.

Luck became the highest-paid player in the league in 2016 when he agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract extension with the Colts. The quarterback had earned more than $109 million in salary with the Colts by the conclusion of his career.

1) Peyton Manning, Quarterback — $171,732,000

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning, often considered one of the best players to have played in the NFL, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the first overall pick in 1998. The team won eight division titles with him as a starter. They also made it to three AFC Championship Games, made two trips to the Super Bowl and won one championship. Manning capped off his career with a Super Bowl victory while he was with the Denver Broncos.

Manning left the NFL having earned $249 million from salary and bonuses. Up to $171 million of that came from the Colts.

Quick Links

Edited by Glen Danquah
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी