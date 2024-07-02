5 highest-paid players in Colts history feat. Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and more

The Indianapolis Colts have had some success in the NFL; they have won two Super Bowls. When the team was still based in Baltimore and went by the name Baltimore Colts, they won their first Super Bowl in 1971. They won their second Super Bowl in 2007 after the franchise had relocated to Indianapolis.

With three consecutive years missing the playoffs, it looks as if the Indianapolis Colts might remain with only two Super Bowl wins for now while they keep rebuilding.

Ahead of the 2024 season, let's take a look at the players who have made the most money in Indianapolis Colts history.

The highest-paid players in Indianapolis Colts history

5) T.Y. Hilton, Wide Receiver — $77,299,649

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton was with the Indianapolis Colts for 10 seasons — from the time the team selected him as the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2012 draft until the 2021 season. Hilton's career was marred by injuries, and after the 2021 season, he left the Colts to join the Dallas Cowboys.

Hilton earned $77.2 million in salary during his career with the Colts.

4) Dwight Freeney, Defensive End — $86,172,572

Indianapolis Colts legend Dwight Freeney during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 press conference

The Indianapolis Colts selected Dwight Freeney with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2002 NFL draft. Freeney spent 11 years playing for the team, making three first-team All-Pro choices, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and winning one Super Bowl. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Modern Era Class of 2024 earlier this year.

Dwight Freeney made $86.1 million in wages throughout his time with the Colts.

3) DeForest Buckner, Defensive Tackle — $76,151,981

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

DeForest Buckner will play his fifth season with the Indianapolis Colts once the 2024 season starts. Buckner joined the team in 2020 after being traded from the San Francisco 49ers, and he has become one of the best and most reliable players in the NFL at his position. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2019, 2022 and 2024 and was named to the first team All-Pro in 2020.

Upon joining the Colts, Buckner agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract that made him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. The star DT will remain in Indianapolis until the 2026 season after the Colts signed him to a two-year, $46 million contract extension earlier this offseason.

2) Andrew Luck, Quarterback — $109,107,998

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft due to his achievements during his time at Stanford. Luck was successful in the league, going on to win many playoff games, earn four Pro Bowl selections and set many team records. However, he retired at the age of 29, which ended the belief held by many in the football community that he may one day rank among the greatest of all time.

Luck became the highest-paid player in the league in 2016 when he agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract extension with the Colts. The quarterback had earned more than $109 million in salary with the Colts by the conclusion of his career.

1) Peyton Manning, Quarterback — $171,732,000

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning, often considered one of the best players to have played in the NFL, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the first overall pick in 1998. The team won eight division titles with him as a starter. They also made it to three AFC Championship Games, made two trips to the Super Bowl and won one championship. Manning capped off his career with a Super Bowl victory while he was with the Denver Broncos.

Manning left the NFL having earned $249 million from salary and bonuses. Up to $171 million of that came from the Colts.

