5 highest-paid players in Jaguars' history feat. Cam Robinson and more 

The Jacksonville Jaguars qualified for the postseason in 2022 following four years of missing out. The Jags appeared to be on track to accomplish that feat again last season, but a late-season slump prevented them from making the playoffs once more.

Following their disappointing season last year, the Jaguars will be hoping to steer clear of the same blunders in 2024. They are expected to be focused on winning the AFC South and earning a postseason berth this coming season.

Let's take a look at the players who have made the most money in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 30-year history before the 2024 season begins.

The highest-paid players in Jacksonville Jaguars history

5) Paul Posluszny, Linebacker - $45,875,000

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Paul Posluszny played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for seven seasons, and he was selected to one Pro Bowl (2013). He had 122 solo tackles in that season, which was more than anybody else had in the NFL. Posluszny recorded 973 tackles, 11 interceptions, 13.0 sacks, and four forced fumbles during his tenure in Florida. He was also the epitome of dependability, missing just 12 games due to injuries.

Spotrac estimates that Posluszny earned up to $45.8 million in salary while he was a member of the Jaguars.

4) Blake Bortles, Quarterback - $46,154,802

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Veteran NFL quarterback Blake Bortles made an official announcement about his retirement from football in October 2022. According to reports, the former No. 3 overall draft pick garnered $48 million in NFL pay during his career, with the Jacksonville Jaguars accounting for $46 million of that total.

Bortles achieved some impressive stats throughout his five years with the Jaguars. His passing totals of 17,646 yards and 103 touchdowns are second in team history.

3) Mark Brunell, Quarterback - $47,900,000

Jacksonville Jaguars former quarterback Mark Brunell (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Mark Brunell spent nine seasons as a Jacksonville Jaguar and was selected to three Pro Bowls. He helped Jacksonville to win the AFC Central Division for the first time ever. The Jags became the first expansion team to make the postseason three times in their first four years of existence with Brunell starting at quarterback.

Brunell received up to $47.9 million in wages during his tenure with the Jaguars.

2) Andrew Norwell, Guard - $48,033,012

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line Andrew Norwell (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Andrew Norwell left the Carolina Panthers to join the Jaguars in 2018, signing a five-year, $66.5 million contract with Jacksonville. He became the highest-paid guard in NFL history as a result of the agreement at that time.

However, Norwell's stint with the Jaguars was marred by injuries, and in 2022, he signed a free-agent contract and joined the Washington Commanders. During his four years with the Jags, Norwell received up to $48 million in wages.

1) Cam Robinson, Offensive Tackle - $51,909,323

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson, an offensive tackle who originally joined the Jaguars in 2017, has been a consistent player since he entered the NFL. He signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the team two years ago, and he is now entering the last year of that deal in 2024.

Robinson has made up to $51.9 million in salary throughout his seven seasons with the Jaguars.

