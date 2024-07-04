  • NFL
  5 highest-paid players in Jets' history feat. Darelle Revis and more 

5 highest-paid players in Jets' history feat. Darelle Revis and more 

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jul 04, 2024 11:30 GMT
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
5 highest-paid players in Jets' history feat. Darelle Revis and more

The New York Jets could be among the genuine Super Bowl contenders in 2024, even though it has been a while since that has happened.

The club was understandably hyped up for last season because four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers was going to start at quarterback and their defense looked formidable after a fantastic 2022 campaign. But the star quarterback suffered a season-ending injury on just his fourth snap of the season, changing the course of events. The Jets' defense continued to produce outstanding performances, leading the team to a 7-10 overall record.

The 2024 Jets are arguably a far stronger team than the 2023 Jets on paper. Therefore, there's no reason to believe the team won't be a contender for next February's Super Bowl LIX.

also-read-trending Trending

Here's a closer look at the players who have made the most money in New York Jets history ahead of the 2024 season.

Highest-paid players in New York Jets' history

#5. Quinnen Williams, Defensive Tackle - $59,058,961

New York Jets Defensive Lineman Quinnen Williams
New York Jets Defensive Lineman Quinnen Williams

One unusual Jets first-round pick who has outperformed expectations is Quinnen Williams. Chosen with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Williams performed well enough that the Jets were forced to give him a four-year, $96 million contract last year, which ranks among the richest for a defensive lineman in NFL history.

Williams was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the previous two seasons and was selected to the first team of the All-Pro team in 2022. As per Spotrac, he has made little more than $59 million in salary during his time in the league.

#4. Mark Sanchez, Quarterback - $61,892,500

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez
Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez

The Jets moved up 12 positions to take Mark Sanchez with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2009 draft. In the end, the team's investment in selecting the quarterback was not worthwhile. He threw 69 interceptions in his four seasons as a starting quarterback for the team.

Sanchez's output was just not commensurate with his pay during his tenure with the Jets. The former USC QB’s pay accumulation throughout his five years with the Jets reached as high as $61.8 million according to Spotrac.

#3. C.J. Mosley, Linebacker - $68,150,000

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) gestures to fans
New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) gestures to fans

C.J. Mosley has been a five-time Pro Bowl linebacker since the Baltimore Ravens selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Mosley signed with the Jets in 2019, and he has formed a strong linebacker tandem with Quincy Williams that has bolstered the Jets' defense in the last three seasons.

Per Spotrac, Mosley has made about $68.2 million in salary since joining the Jets five years ago.

#2. D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Offensive Tackle - $72,619,221

Former New York Jets tackle D&#039;Brickashaw Ferguson
Former New York Jets tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson

The Jets picked D'Brickashaw Ferguson No. 4 overall in the 2006 NFL draft, and he spent ten seasons with the organization as an offensive tackle. Throughout his playing career, the left tackle was the epitome of tenacity; he started 160 straight regular season games and never missed one.

Per Spotrac, Ferguson earned $72.6 million in his decade-long NFL career, all with the Jets.

#1. Darelle Revis, Cornerback - $95,858,188

Former New York Jets Cornerback Derelle Revis against the New England Patriots
Former New York Jets Cornerback Derelle Revis against the New England Patriots

Cornerback Darrelle Revis was selected by the Jets with the No. 14 overall pick in 2007. Revis went on to have a career with the team that was worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Revis was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times in his career and was named to the First Team All-Pro four times. In addition, he is one of just 11 cornerbacks in Pro Football Hall of Fame history to be selected on the first ballot.

Though it didn’t happen in New York, Revis also won a Super Bowl in his lone season with the New England Patriots in 2014. The player earned over $124 million in his career and the bulk of that total ($95.8 million per Spotrac) was earned during his time in New York.

Edited by Veer Badani
