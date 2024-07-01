  • NFL
  5 highest-paid players in Lions history feat. Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson, and more (2024)

5 highest-paid players in Lions history feat. Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson, and more (2024)

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jul 01, 2024 16:46 GMT
Denver Broncos v Detroit Lions
5 highest-paid players in Lions history feat. Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson, and more (2024)

The Detroit Lions have come a long way from being NFC North's punching bags and having one of the worst records in the league. Under Dan Campbell, they are now a promising franchise blessed with a wide array of young talent.

As we count down to the upcoming NFL season, let's look at the players who made the most money during their time in the Motor City.

also-read-trending Trending

The five highest-paid players in Detroit Lions history

Here's a look at the players that have earned the most playing for the Lions. Please note that all the figures listed are from Spotrac:

5. Ndamukong Suh, Defensive tackle - $64,215,157

Suh was talented and ferocious during his time with the Lions. He was a quarterback's worst nightmare, and was blessed with remarkable athleticism and speed for his size.

He was selected with the 2nd overall pick in the 2010 draft and spent five years in Detroit. He earned $64,215,157 before departing the team in 2015 to join the Miami Dolphins.

4. Taylor Decker, Left tackle - $67,342,175

Unlike Suh, Decker never left the Lions, and he is now part of one of the most impressive offenses in the NFC. He is tasked with protecting their quarterback from blindsided hits, and judging by the team's record, he's doing a decent job at it.

Drafted with the 16th pick in 2016, he has since made $67,342,175 as a right tackle with the Lions. He looks poised to remain a key part of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

3. Jared Goff, Quarterback - $77,775,000

Goff is the current starting quarterback for the Lions and virtually the first name on Dan Campbell's team sheet. His poise in the pocket has catalyzed the Lions' resurgence in the NFL.

The 2016 draft's 1st overall pick has earned $77,775,000 with the Lions, and that amount is set to rise in the coming seasons.

2. Calvin Johnson, Wide receiver - $112,216,086

Johnson is regarded by many as the greatest wide receiver in the history of the Lions franchise. Megatron was unstoppable when he hit his stride, and his partnership with former Lions QB Matthew Stafford was a thing of beauty.

The 2nd overall pick from the 2007 draft retired after earning $112,216,086 as a one-team player—a feat that is remarkably rare for a wide receiver of his caliber.

1. Matthew Stafford, Quarterback - $219,306,037

Stafford might have left Detroit years ago, in a trade that involved Goff and three draft picks, but he's still the highest earner in the team's history. He owns the most significant passing records in the franchise and led them to some impressive victories during his tenure.

As the Lions starting quarterback from 2009 to 2020, the 2009 draft's first overall pick earned a staggering $219,306,037 and this turned him into one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history.

Edited by Bianca J.
