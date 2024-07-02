5 highest-paid players in Miami Dolphins history feat. Xavien Howard and more 

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 5 highest-paid players in Miami Dolphins history feat. Xavien Howard and more 

5 highest-paid players in Miami Dolphins history feat. Xavien Howard and more 

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jul 02, 2024 08:08 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
5 highest-paid players in Miami Dolphins history feat. Xavien Howard and more (Image Credit: IMAGN)

There are many reasons for Miami Dolphins supporters to be optimistic ahead of the 2024-25 season. The team was able to bring in a number of offensive and defensive titans in the offseason, including Odell Beckham Jr., Calais Campbell, Jordan Poyer, Jaylen Wright and Jonnu Smith.

The Dolphins should have the same expectations for 2024 as they did for 2023: making it to the postseason as a minimum, and an extended playoff drive is not out of the question either.

Ahead of the new season, here's a closer look at the highest-paid players in Miami Dolphins history.

5 highest-paid players in Miami Dolphins history

#5. Byron Jones, Cornerback - $54,407,092

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones
Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones

Following a five-year stay with the Dallas Cowboys, Byron Jones signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL at the time, as per Spotrac.

also-read-trending Trending

Jones missed the entire 2022 season following ankle and Achilles surgery for knee problems. Since then, he has not played for another team.

#4. Reshad Jones, Safety - $58,237,432

Reshad Jones was undoubtedly one of the Dolphins' finest players of the 2010s and one of the team's top safeties ever.

Jones significantly outperformed his draft status after being selected with the 163rd overall choice in the fifth round of the 2010 draft. He went on to play 128 times for the club, the most for a safety in Miami's history.

As per Spotrac, Jones, who played only with the Dolphins throughout his entire 10-year career, also made $58.2 million in salary over the course of his career.

#3. Ndamukong Suh, Defensive Tackle - $60,000,000

Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh
Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history when he signed a six-year deal worth over $114 million with the Dolphins in 2015. However, he was cut after just three seasons.

Suh recorded 15.5 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 37 tackles for loss in 48 starts during his time as a Dolphin from 2015 to 2017. Per Spotrac, he made $60 million in his three years in Miami.

#2. Ryan Tannehill, Quarterback - $72,550,979

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill
Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. Tannehill was one of the franchise's top five quarterbacks in terms of passing touchdowns, yards, passer rating, and games started before the Dolphins decided to trade him to the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

Tannehill made $72.5 million in salary across his seven seasons with the Dolphins, according to Spotrac.

#1. Xavien Howard, Cornerback - $86,594,446

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard
Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard

The Miami Dolphins decided to dismiss superstar CB Xavien Howard on the first day of free agency after the 2023 season. Howard was the team's longest-serving player before he was cut. He recorded 331 tackles and 95 passes deflected in eight seasons with the club.

Howard has made $86.5 million in his eight years in the NFL, all of which he has earned with the Dolphins, according to Spotrac.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी