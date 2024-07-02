5 highest-paid players in Miami Dolphins history feat. Xavien Howard and more 

There are many reasons for Miami Dolphins supporters to be optimistic ahead of the 2024-25 season. The team was able to bring in a number of offensive and defensive titans in the offseason, including Odell Beckham Jr., Calais Campbell, Jordan Poyer, Jaylen Wright and Jonnu Smith.

The Dolphins should have the same expectations for 2024 as they did for 2023: making it to the postseason as a minimum, and an extended playoff drive is not out of the question either.

Ahead of the new season, here's a closer look at the highest-paid players in Miami Dolphins history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 highest-paid players in Miami Dolphins history

#5. Byron Jones, Cornerback - $54,407,092

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones

Following a five-year stay with the Dallas Cowboys, Byron Jones signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL at the time, as per Spotrac.

Trending

Jones missed the entire 2022 season following ankle and Achilles surgery for knee problems. Since then, he has not played for another team.

#4. Reshad Jones, Safety - $58,237,432

Reshad Jones was undoubtedly one of the Dolphins' finest players of the 2010s and one of the team's top safeties ever.

Jones significantly outperformed his draft status after being selected with the 163rd overall choice in the fifth round of the 2010 draft. He went on to play 128 times for the club, the most for a safety in Miami's history.

As per Spotrac, Jones, who played only with the Dolphins throughout his entire 10-year career, also made $58.2 million in salary over the course of his career.

Expand Tweet

#3. Ndamukong Suh, Defensive Tackle - $60,000,000

Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history when he signed a six-year deal worth over $114 million with the Dolphins in 2015. However, he was cut after just three seasons.

Suh recorded 15.5 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 37 tackles for loss in 48 starts during his time as a Dolphin from 2015 to 2017. Per Spotrac, he made $60 million in his three years in Miami.

#2. Ryan Tannehill, Quarterback - $72,550,979

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. Tannehill was one of the franchise's top five quarterbacks in terms of passing touchdowns, yards, passer rating, and games started before the Dolphins decided to trade him to the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

Tannehill made $72.5 million in salary across his seven seasons with the Dolphins, according to Spotrac.

#1. Xavien Howard, Cornerback - $86,594,446

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard

The Miami Dolphins decided to dismiss superstar CB Xavien Howard on the first day of free agency after the 2023 season. Howard was the team's longest-serving player before he was cut. He recorded 331 tackles and 95 passes deflected in eight seasons with the club.

Howard has made $86.5 million in his eight years in the NFL, all of which he has earned with the Dolphins, according to Spotrac.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback